Mahomes Has Encouraging Message for Future After Reaching 300
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 30-17 victory. The Chiefs (3-3) earned an important win over the Lions (4-2) to keep pace with the rest of the AFC West, which went a combined 4-0 on Sunday.
To view his postgame comments, watch below.
On the offense the last few weeks:
“I think first off, it starts up front. I thought our offensive line is doing a great job protecting and giving me time to evaluate stuff down the field. And I think (Brett) Veach and Coach Reid have brought in a lot of receivers, a lot of weapons, tight ends, running backs, that can make plays happen down the field. And so, when the offensive line blocks like that, I've always said it, it makes my job a lot easier.
“And we've been able to distribute the ball, and Coach Reid and Coach Nags (Matt Nagy) are calling great plays at the right times.”
On the second touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown, how he got open:
“Yes, we had called a play where we actually thought they had like a little guy … and we thought he dropped from the boundary and we might get Pop (Isiah Pacheco) open, but for him dropping underneath Pop, Hollywood was able to get across the field and score. … Yeah, he got across the field, and I was able to throw him the ball, and he won with speed. But that's part of the progression. You have to be able to recognize the coverages that they're in, and Hollywood did a great job getting open.”
Just last thing about Hollywood, how much do you feel like he's kind of hitting the stride?
“Yeah, I mean, I think with Hollywood, he's always had talent. I mean, he's dealt with a lot of injuries but when he's there, he plays hard, he understands the game, and he does a great job. And the great thing about this offense is it can come from everywhere, obviously Hollywood, Tyquan (Thornton) has had big games. Xavier's (Worthy) had big games, Travis (Kelce), obviously, other guys.
“And then now we're getting Rashee (Rice) back. And so, it's all about building depth. I think with that, Veach has done a great job with that. And those guys love each other, that receiver room, they love each other, and then they want each other to do good. And so, when you have that mindset as a whole room, you can have a lot of success.”
On going for it on the initial fourth down:
“Yeah, no, we knew we had to have an aggressive mindset. They have an aggressive mindset as a team, and Coach Reid came in with the right mindset. We had talked about different plays that we liked, and other than that one fourth down, I thought we did a great job of executing at the right time. And so, when Coach believes in us, man, it gives us more of a belief in ourselves. And guys made it happen, and we were able to get I think there's like, three or four, two or three of those fourth downs.”
On the genesis of that fourth-down play:
“Yeah, I mean, we just, we knew what coverages we could expect and that type of situations, and Xavier did a great job of winning one-on-one. And there was more options on the play, but whenever your first option is Xavier and he wins immediately and gets a touchdown, I mean, that's the type of guy he is. If he's in man coverage, he can win and get that open. And so, it went from being a tightly contested throw to me kind of just lobbing it out there, letting him get in the end zone.”
On working on that play during the practice week:
“Yeah, we talked four-down situations in certain parts of the field. And so, Coach Reid and I talked, we talked through certain situations like that. We knew a couple plays that we liked, and then you let Coach Reid and Nags (Matt Nagy) call the plays at the right time. And they expected man, called a play that had a good man-beater on there, and Xavier, you let a guy go out there and win, and he won.”
On when he knew Josh Simmons wouldn’t play:
“Yeah, I mean, I didn't fully know. I mean, obviously we did walk-through, whatever it was, noon, and he wasn't there. So knew something was up, and then talking with the coaches after, obviously a personal matter. But I have all the faith in the world in Jaylon (Moore). I mean, he came here to do what he did today. I mean, go out there and go against one of the premier pass rushers in the league and handle his own.
“And so that speaks to his professionalism, getting better and better through work, throughout the week, and being prepared to play at any moment. And he went out there and showcased the type of player that he is.”
On all the pieces the Chiefs have assembled, and balancing patience, allowing chemistry:
“Yeah, I mean, you could see it. You see spurts here and there throughout the beginning of the season, of guys excelling. And I mean, obviously you don't want injuries, but I mean, through Hollywood and Tyquan in big moments and they had to really progress even faster than we could expect, kind of like with Xavier the year before, and Rashee the year before that.
“And so, now that we're adding those guys back, they all have the confidence they can win their matchups and know how to work within the offense. And so, it makes my job a lot easier. And when those guys in front are blocking like that, I have weapons everywhere that I can throw the football.”
On the importance of scoring touchdowns just before half and immediately after halftime:
“Yeah, no, it was huge. I mean, I think we learned from last week. Last week, we got the ball out of half and we went three-and-out quickly and kind of gave the momentum back to the Jaguars. So, we were emphasizing in the locker room, ‘We need to go out there and score and put the momentum back in our favor.’ And we were able to do that.
“We got backed up and we didn't get going the way we wanted to. But it was important to get that lead back and get the momentum, get Arrowhead, especially, get the crowd going, because it makes it difficult for that offense, any other offense, to go out there and do work.”
On the postgame altercation with Brian Branch:
“Yeah, I mean, at this point, it's kind of, it is what it is, you know, you just kind of move on. I mean, we won the football game. I thought we played great and did a great job. Played well, but now we’re on to the Raiders.”
On whether he took exception to Aidan Hutchinson hitting him after a whistle:
“I mean, you're playing football. I mean, you're being chippy. That's a physical football team, and they have a mentality that they come in to play with, and we're going to match that mentality. You know, we're not afraid to go up against anybody. And that's the mentality Coach Reid brings every single day. And we're going to match the intensity of whoever steps on that football field.”
On finally being able to play with Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy in the same huddle:
“I'm very excited. I mean, I'll just leave it there.”
On the trust he’s gained in the development of rookie Brashard Smith:
“Yeah, he's done a great job, you know, being just kind of a weapon for us. I mean, he can run the ball from the backfield, but just getting the football in his hands, letting him make plays happen. I think him having the receiving and the running-back background, you can use him in so many different ways.
“And so just like any rookie in this offense, it takes time for them to learn everything, the little things that happen, little details. And so, we'll keep giving him more and more chances to go out there and succeed. But he's definitely a playmaker. I think he’ll get better and better as the season goes on.”
On becoming the fastest player to reach 300 career touchdown passes:
“It's extremely cool. I mean, I've been blessed. I always say it and I mean it, like I've been blessed. I got drafted here in Kansas City, a great community, great ownership, and then getting one of the best football coaches of all-time and some of the greatest players of all-time around me.
“And so, makes my job a lot easier when I’m able to throw to some great ones. And let's continue. Let’s have some fun, and I’ve got a long career ahead and we'll see how many we can get to.”
