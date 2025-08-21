Report Says Bullet Penetrated Office of Chiefs’ Head Coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gunfire found its way into the office of head coach Andy Reid at the Kansas City Chiefs practice facility, according to a Wednesday report in The Kansas City Star.
In the early morning hours of May 4, 2024, Reid was alone working when a bullet breached the glass of his office. No one was harmed, including the coach who ranks fourth on the NFL’s all-time wins list.
The Star reported that the bullet missed Reid by approximately 15 feet, and understandably led to the Chiefs installing bulletproof glass.
Three bullets struck facility
Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, said three bullets hit the team’s University of Kansas Health System Training Facility, part of the Truman Sports Complex that also houses GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium. The practice facility and Reid's office are several hundred yards from the stadium.
One bullet struck an air-conditioning unit while another hit the third floor, in addition to Reid’s office.
The Star said the incident is viewed as an aggravated assault, quoting Becchina, because the building was occupied at the time of gunfire. No arrests have been made.
Despite the bullet hitting Reid’s office while he was working, Becchina told the Star there’s no evidence that the gunfire was targeted at a specific person or organization.
The Kansas City Chiefs chose not to comment for the Star story.
Future of facility, complex uncertain
The incident is one of a few notable acts of violence that has occurred on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex, which opened in 1972.
Both the Chiefs and Royals are exploring moves to new facilities. Voters in Jackson County, Mo., which houses both stadiums, resoundingly defeated a measure in April 2024 that would’ve extended a sales-tax to fund both a downtown Royals ballpark and renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs are now considering proposals from both the State of Missouri and State of Kansas. Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt updated the situation during last week’s preseason game.
Missouri is prepared to fund up to 50 percent of renovations at Arrowhead Stadium while Kansas reportedly will provide as much as 70 percent of the cost to construct a domed stadium and entertainment district in Wyandotte County.
The Chiefs are also scheduled to host six FIFA matches in the 2026 World Cup next summer at Arrowhead Stadium.
Leases for both professional teams at their respective homes expire in 2031. The Chiefs host the Chicago Bears in their preseason finale Friday (7:20 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan).
