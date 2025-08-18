Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Lose Former 1st-Round Pick for Season

Team also waives RB, adds edge-rusher, linebacker.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday placed defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah on season-ending injured reserve and waived running back Elijah Young. In corresponding moves, the team re-signed defensive end Owen Carney and added linebacker Xander Mueller.

The Chiefs’ first-round selection (31st overall) in the 2023 draft, Anudike-Uzomah injured his hamstring in Friday’s preseason game at Seattle, pulling up on the sideline while chasing rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe on a fourth-quarter scramble.

“That's a tough thing,” Reid said Monday. “He's worked hard ... It is disappointing for him, I know, because he works so stinking hard.”

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (97) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A product of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) High School, Anudike-Uzomah grew up just 13 miles from Arrowhead Stadium. He played in all 17 games each of his first two NFL seasons, primarily as a reserve in the pass-rush rotation. In two years, he has three career sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also sacked C.J. Stroud in last season’s divisional-round playoff victory over the Texans.

Making the move on Monday indicates that the injury could be more significant than a pulled muscle. That’s because NFL rules require a player to miss the full season if he’s placed on injured reserve prior to the roster-reduction date, Aug. 26. Had the Chiefs waited to place Anudike-Uzomah on injured reserve, they would’ve had the option to designate him for return.

Carney, a 6-3, 275-pound edge rusher out of Illinois, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent part of his rookie season on the Bengals’ practice squad but didn’t make the team’s final roster at the end of the 2023 preseason. Kansas City brought him to training camp in 2024 but released him in the final cut.

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Owen Carney (50) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mueller, a 6-3, 232-pound linebacker, is a rookie free agent who played four seasons at Northwestern. He earned rookie-minicamp tryouts for both the Packers and Commanders this past spring but wasn’t offered a contract.

Mueller started every game for the Wildcats in both 2022 and 2023 but was limited to nine games as a senior with a lower-body injury. He had nine sacks and six interceptions during his college career.

Kansas City concludes the preseason with the Bears on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium (7:20 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan). NFL teams are required to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 players by 3 p.m. CT on Aug. 26.

Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller (34) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

