7 Key Observations, Concerns From Chiefs’ Preseason Loss at Seattle
It’s just preseason, but the Chiefs have to be concerned about their rushing defense after the Seahawks racked up 268 yards on the ground in Friday’s 33-16 win over Kansas City.
Andy Reid held out defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill, and cornerback Trent McDuffie, but the Seahawks disconcertingly dominated the line of scrimmage.
In his first game action since signing with Seattle, Sam Darnold finished 4 of 4 for 34 yards and engineered a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive in his only series. On that march, running back Zach Charbonnet averaged 9.0 yards per carry (five attempts, 45 yards), including a 15-yard touchdown.
Seattle gashed the Chiefs five times on runs of at least 15 yards, including 30-yard bursts by George Holani and Drew Lock. The Seahawks didn’t punt over their first seven drives and had 29 first downs.
But at the end of the day, consider this: The Chiefs lost all three preseason games a year ago, then finished 15-2 in the regular season on their way to a third straight Super Bowl berth. Last year, the Chiefs ranked eighth in the NFL, allowing 101.8 rushing yards per game.
Here are several more observations and concerns following Friday’s game.
Kansas City’s linebackers struggled.
Neither Bolton nor Tranquill played, but the next-in-line linebackers struggled against Seattle’s first-team offense.
Charbonnet hit a big hole over left tackle on his touchdown run, thanks to a trap block that neutralized Cole Christensen and Mike Danna’s inability to shed his block. Holani opened the next series with a 30-yard run through the Chiefs’ linebackers before Bryan Cook made a touchdown-saving tackle.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers had to be watching Friday night (the Chiefs played in a standalone window on NFL Network). Omarion Hampton, the Chargers’ first-round selection from North Carolina, would thrive in his NFL debut Sept. 5 if Kansas City’s linebackers struggle like they did Friday night.
Simmons and Suamataia need more reps.
Reid said on the postgame radio broadcast that the Chiefs had already planned to give their starters some quality reps in next week’s preseason finale against Chicago at Arrowhead Stadium. Two of those starters who’ll benefit most are left tackle Josh Simmons and left guard Kingsley Suamataia. Each player saw limited work Friday in Seattle.
Meanwhile, free agent Jaylon Moore started at right tackle and Jawaan Taylor, the 2024 starter in that position, did not play.
Skyy Moore has to show significant offensive improvement against Chicago.
Wide receiver Skyy Moore, the team’s second-round selection in the 2022 draft, dropped two passes and muffed a kickoff return Friday. He redeemed himself somewhat in the fourth quarter when he returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.
Special teams are in good shape.
Primary return man Nikko Remigio didn’t return a punt or kickoff Friday. Instead, the Chiefs used the game to audition several players – including Moore, Tyquan Thornton, Jaylen Royals and Brashard Smith – in that role. The Chiefs trust Remigio in the returner role, but they need to learn what else they have in the event they need to break a tie in the final cutdown Aug. 26.
Moore’s touchdown return and the 49-yard kickoff return by Royals in the second quarter were blocked perfectly. The Royals return set up Kansas City’s first touchdown.
From the start, the Chiefs clearly were giving themselves an extended look at bubble players.
Christensen started at linebacker and finished with five tackles. Carson Steele, who led the team in rushing during the preseason last year, got the most carries Friday night (seven attempts, 22 yards). Tight end Noah Wiley, running back Brashard Smith and quarterback Chris Oladokun also got extended looks.
Big Bob is a keeper.
The Chiefs’ personnel staff signed tight end Robert Tonyan just before Christmas last season as a practice-squad player. His play Friday night in all likelihood solidified his roster spot.
Tonyan showed his experience on the Chiefs’ first touchdown, hitting the brakes to create an opening in the back of the end zone. Minshew’s bootleg rollout forced him to throw back across his body but the tight end was a big target on the scoring play.
Tonyan also hurdled a defender to pick up a first down, and finished with a team-leading five catches for 41 yards.
Injuries depleting depth, especially among defensive backs.
- Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson made a great play in the end zone to thwart a Seattle touchdown but injured his shoulder on the play and didn’t return. His replacement, Joshua Williams, allowed Jake Bobo’s touchdown catch just before half. Last week, cornerback Jaylen Watson entered the concussion protocol and didn’t travel to Seattle.
- Rookie DB Nohl Williams left midway through the third quarter and is now in the concussion protocol, the Chiefs said.
- Both safety Mike Edwards and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah left with hamstring injuries.
- Jack Cochrane (knee), an important reserve linebacker, also left the game and didn’t return.
- Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott down left late in the first quarter after aggravating an ankle injury, but returned soon after.
