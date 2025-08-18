Chiefs Injury Updates: Starting WR Returns to Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Little more than two weeks ahead of the Chiefs’ Sept. 5 opener in Brazil, Hollywood Brown has returned to practice.
The Chiefs wide receiver participated in Sunday’s workout, a lighter-than-normal session in the team’s first on-field action since breaking training camp, and was scheduled to practice again Monday.
Rice injured his ankle July 29 and missed the final 11 days of training-camp practices in St. Joseph, Mo., as well as the first two preseason games. Last season, shoulder surgery sidelined him for the season’s first 14 games.
“We'll see how he progresses through this thing,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday, asked whether Brown could play in Friday’s preseason finale against Chicago (7:20 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan). “It’s not a matter of wanting to be out there; he wants to do it. It's just taking it slow. We don't want any setbacks with this thing.”
Brown initially signed with the Chiefs in 2024 as an unrestricted free agent, then re-signed this offseason on another one-year deal, this time for $7 million. A 5-9, 180-pound receiver from Oklahoma, Brown had 91 yards on nine catches in two regular-season games last year. He had five catches for 50 yards in three postseason games, including Super Bowl 59.
FAU likely headed to injured reserve
Reid announced that defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Chiefs’ first-round selection (31st overall) in the 2023 draft, will likely be placed on injured reserve this week. If the team makes that move prior to Aug. 26, he'll be out for the season.
Anudike-Uzomah injured his hamstring in Friday’s preseason game at Seattle, trying to corral quarterback Jalen Milroe on a fourth-quarter scramble.
"That's a tough thing," Reid said Monday. "He's worked hard ... It is disappointing for him, I know, because he works so stinking hard."
Anudike-Uzomah grew up in Lee’s Summit, Mo., only a 13-mile drive from Arrowhead Stadium. He played in all 17 games each of his first two NFL seasons, primarily as a reserve in the pass-rush rotation, compiling three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He also sacked C.J. Stroud in last season’s divisional-round playoff victory over Houston.
Other injuries
Reid said linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee bone bruise), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder) and rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee tendinitis). Rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott aggravated his ankle injury at Seattle and is day-to-day.
