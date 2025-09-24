Surprisingly Available Veteran Named Fit for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win last week for their first win of the season. It was an important one. The Chiefs now have momentum going into their game, and it is going to be a good one. The Chiefs will battle it out with their AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens.
We have seen this much up a lot of times in the past. The Chiefs have gotten the best of them most of the time, and now they look to get back to .500 with a win. The Chiefs have a lot to do before Sunday's match, but in a good place.
The Chiefs have not played their best football on both sides of the ball this season, so far, and they are looking at different ways to fix that. The Chiefs made a lot of moves this offseason to fix some of those problems, and some have helped more than others, but they need more of them, and they are not getting them. Now the Chiefs are looking to keep creating that chemistry that they need. It is something you do not see from this Chiefs team struggling with.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
The other way the Chiefs can get better heading into Week 4. That comes because of one surprising veteran player let go from his team on Tuesday. The Houston Texans released veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. That is something no one probably saw coming. But now he is available to sign with any team, and the Chiefs are one team that could benefit from having him on their team. His veteran presence and his leadership would be huge for this Chiefs defense.
"Most of the Chiefs' struggles have been attributed to their offense, but Andy Reid said at halftime of 'Sunday Night Football' that his team needed to add some more energy," said Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today. "It's what spurred his fiery sideline exchange with Travis Kelce. If nothing else, Gardner-Johnson fits the mold of someone who would bring some juice – for better or worse.
The Chiefs will have another good coach on the field with Johnson. He will make sure that the back end of the defense is in the right position to have success.
