Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Super Bowl Rematch Loss
After starting out the season with a loss, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get their first win of the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The last time these two teams matched up was in Super Bowl 59, where the Chiefs got dominated.
A 0 - 2 start wouldn't spell doomsday for the Chiefs, but it would give them less of a margin for error in their late-season matchups. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will have to have a vintage performance to lead them against a superior Eagles roster.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
The first drive of the game for the Eagles resulted in a Jalen Hurts fumble, but they retained possession. They were only able to get one first down before they had to punt the ball away after an impressive stand from the Chiefs' defense.
Once the ball was punted back to the Chiefs, they began their first offensive drive with a quick scamper from Isiah Pacheco for 7 yards, but then followed that up with two incompletions, and the Chiefs will have to punt the ball back as well. A slow offensive strategy from neither of these teams.
After both offenses stalled out, the Chiefs had a chance to strike first blood, but missed the field goal. While he didn't miss any field goals in their season opener loss, he did miss an extra point, which became a critical point late in the game. Hopefully, this won't come back to get the Chiefs.
The Chiefs couldn't capitalize on offense, and it was only a matter of time before either of these teams scored. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the Eagles and Saquon Barkley got the first points of this Super Bowl 59 rematch.
A promising drive for the Chiefs was snuffed out by a sack, which meant the Chiefs had to settle for three. Kelce caught a pass for a big gain, and it looked like their offense was ready to match the Eagles with a touchdown. Their defense will have to get a stop.
A trend so far for the 2025 Chiefs is that the offense has been flowing through Mahomes's ability to get yardage, for better or worse. Through two games, Mahomes hasn't shied away from using his legs, and it has resulted in a rushing touchdown.
The Eagles were able to tie the game at halftime, and the Chiefs will start the second half with the ball. After a nondescript third quarter, where the Eagles scored a field goal to make the game 13 - 10, the fourth quarter finally saw another touchdown with Hurts running it in for a touchdown to make the game 20 - 10.
After it looked like the Chiefs were dead in the water, Mahomes connected with Tyquan Thornton in a redeeming play for a touchdown. Mahomes overthrew a pass earlier to Thornton, which would've been a wide-open touchdown, but they connected to make the game a single score.
Despite the Chiefs' best efforts, they couldn't get past the defending Super Bowl champions and fell to 0 - 2. The biggest storyline coming from this game is the controversial tush push and Kelce's puzzling performance.
