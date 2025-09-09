League Decides on Jalen Carter 5 Days Before Chiefs Game
Jalen Carter will indeed be in uniform for the Eagles when they battle the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon.
Schefter said the league will keep with not suspend Carter. Instead, the NFL will fine him $57,222 – the equivalent of one game check on Carter’s rookie contract – and consider the fact that he missed all but six seconds of Philadelphia’s season-opener as an acceptable penalty.
Confusing statement from NFL
The NFL, however, issued a statement after Schefter’s report, confirming Carter’s availabilily. But instead of calling it a simple fine, the league confusingly called it a one-game suspension. Even though 28.3 million people saw Carter spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the opening kickoff Thursday night, the defensive tackle did not officially earn a game played. The official gamebook lists him as did not play.
“Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has been suspended without pay for one game for his act of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys,” the NFL’s statement read Tuesday afternoon. “Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1 and he will forfeit his game check.
“The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal. He is eligible to participate in the club’s Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.”
Decision keeps with precedent -- or does it?
In circuitous fashion, the decision does keep with the NFL’s precedent established over the last three decades with regard to similar incidents. However, labeling the discipline a suspension rather than a substantial fine is somewhat disingenous, considering Carter participated in the game long enough to receive an ejection.
Bill Romanowski, Terrell Owens and the late Sean Taylor in similar incidents since 1997 were all fined, and none were suspended.
“League rules prohibiting unsportsmanlike conduct,” the statement continued, “are of vital importance to everyone involved in the game. The NFL has been clear with players, clubs, and the NFLPA that it plans to place particular emphasis on sportsmanship this season.”
Sportsmanship came into play during the third quarter of the Chiefs-Chargers opener Friday in Brazil, when Los Angeles defensive tackle Teair Tart blasted Travis Kelce in the facemask. But because Tart used an open hand, rather than risking broken fingers by throwing a closed-fist punch against Kelce’s helmet, Tart was allowed to remain in the game.
Head coach Andy Reid said Monday he was confused by the rule because the blow to Kelce’s head and neck area carried significant force, slow-motion replays revealed, perhaps more than a closed fist would’ve generated. Tart received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.
After that incident, Tart deflected two passes, including a two-point conversion that would’ve tied the game in the fourth quarter.
