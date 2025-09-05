How Jalen Carter Spitting Incident Can Impact Chiefs
The NFL said it would emphasize sportsmanship, and it wasn’t kidding. Only six seconds into the 2025 season, before the game’s first play from scrimmage, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected when an official caught him spitting on Dak Prescott.
It was the most inauspicious start to a season in NFL history. More importantly to the Chiefs, there’s at least a small chance the NFL could suspend Carter for the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.
“It was a mistake that happened on my side,” Carter after the game. “It just won’t happen again. I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family also. They showed the most love. You heard them out there.
“Just not being to finish the game, or start the game even, finish the game is disappointing. It won’t happen again, I promise.”
Contrition
That contrition should go a long way toward the NFL keeping its precedent and simply fining Carter rather than suspending him. The league might view the 59 minutes, 54 seconds, he missed in Thursday’s 24-20 Eagles win as a de-facto one-game suspension.
In similar incidents over the last three decades, the league has only fined the expectorating player without suspension.
- On Monday Night Football late in the 1997 season in San Francisco, cameras caught Denver linebacker Bill Romanowski spitting on 49ers wide receiver J.J. Stokes. The NFL fined Romanowski $7,500 and he remained with the team, which eventually beat Green Bay in the Super Bowl that year.
- In 2006, cameras caught Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens expectorating at Atlanta cornerback DeAngelo Hall. The NFL fined Owens $35,000 but didn’t suspend him.
- And the season before, the late Sean Taylor was ejected from a January 2006 game for spitting on Tampa Bay wide receiver Michael Pittman. The NFL fined the Washington defensive back $17,000 but didn’t suspend him.
Suspension would set precedent
So, obviously, if the NFL’s vice president of football operations Jon Runyan does suspend Carter for the Chiefs game on Sept. 14, the league would be setting a significant precedent – even with its offseason emphasis on sportsmanship. And even then, Carter, the Eagles and the NFLPA likely would appeal, possibly preserving him for that game in Kansas City.
The league also could take into account Prescott allegedly “firing the first shot,” although the quarterback said after the game he was simply spitting between his linemen in the huddle, rather than provoking Carter. Prescott said it was a misunderstanding that escalated quickly.
Kansas City opens its season Friday night against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan). Afterward, the prospect of facing the Eagles without Carter would be a welcome development in Kansas City.
The defensive tackle disrupted the Chiefs in a major way last February, helping the Eagles to a 40-22 victory in Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia posted six sacks, the most ever in Patrick Mahomes’ career.
