5 Observations From Andy Reid’s Friday Press Conference
Andy Reid met the media after Friday’s practice. Here are five key takeaways from the head coach’s comments.
1) The Chiefs will have difficult decisions at wide receiver.
With Rashee Rice’s looming suspension and Skyy Moore (hamstring) and Hollywood Brown (ankle) missing practice again Friday, several wide receivers got bonus reps. Xavier Worthy, who did not have a concussion and returned to practice, should join Brown and rookie Jalen Royals on that season-opening roster. But after that, assuming Rice is suspended, there are a lot of jobs up for grabs these next three-plus weeks.
- Reid on Nikko Remigio and the WR competition: “They're all competing like crazy for six or seven spots is what you're looking at. So, they're in there battling their tail off to make one of those positions. Remigio’s doing that. You know how competitive a kid he is. Everything he does, he's competitive. So, now he has that punt-return thing and that goes into his favor, but we've got some other guys that are fighting for that, too, at that spot.”
2) Drue Tranquill’s injury will open the door for Jeffrey Bassa and Brandon George.
Reid said he likes to give rookies plenty of reps. And after Tranquill left Friday’s practice with what Reid called a strained back, fifth-rounder Jeffrey Bassa and undrafted free agent Brandon George might see extended time at weakside linebacker, including the preseason opener at Arizona on Aug. 9.
3) Kingsley Suamataia’s best preparation for a career at left guard is a daily dose of All-Pro Chris Jones.
- Reid on Suamataia’s battle with Jones: “Yeah, that's going to make you great. So, every day, you can get better and he's doing that. He's battling. They talk; he and Chris talk. Chris has a ton of respect for him. He knows how good he is and so they work it. And then they were going back and forth today. You know, he had some good ones, Chris had some good ones. Well, they're getting better. That makes each other better. Competition.”
4) The Chiefs are content opening the year protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blind side with shockingly little experience.
Contrary to some reports, Suamataia did not start the season finale at Denver, although he did play 31 snaps at left guard after Joe Thuney opened at the position in a meaningless game. And with rookie Josh Simmons entrenched as the starter at left tackle, the Chiefs are expected to kick off the year Sept. 5 in Brazil with zero combined NFL starts in their positions at left guard and left tackle.
Free agent Jaylon Moore has worked at right tackle and both guard spots to allow for flexibility with the team only allowed to activate up to eight offensive linemen on gameday. Jawaan Taylor figures to return to his starting role at right tackle, alongside Pro Bowlers Trey Smith at right guard and Creed Humphrey at center.
- Reid on Suamataia’s transition to left guard: "Yeah, he's been on a mission since he got back. He's been pretty focused in on that. I think he likes that spot and he's sure taking to it well. He's willing to work. That's never been his issue. He comes out and he works his tail off. So, we've been happy with what we see. We've got to keep going, but powerful kid.”
5) Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub will break plenty of ties.
- Reid on players earning roster spots based solely on special-teams prowess: “Yeah, so I tell the guys that, that some of the guys are going to make it because of special teams. Every year, you get one or two guys that are on your team because of special teams. And maybe they lack a little bit compared to somebody else in the position, but they just excel on special teams. So, Toub’s going to have a core group, develop a core group in there, four phases, so you want to find those guys and try to keep them if you can.”
