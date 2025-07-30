Hey, Trey: How Suamataia Is Acclimating to Left Guard
Pronouncing Kingsley Suamataia’s last name gets easier with repetition. The Chiefs are hoping more repetitions in training camp will help the second-year lineman master a new position.
Suamataia, whose name is pronounced soo-uh-mah-tah-EE-uh, has taken most of the first-team reps at left guard, where he’s likely to replace All-Pro Joe Thuney after the Chiefs traded him to Chicago. Suamataia is approaching the new assignment just as he would a big meal. The 6-4, 326-pound lineman said Tuesday his goal is to improve by 1 percent every day.
“It’s going good,” said Suamataia, who started the season’s first two games at left tackle last year before the Chiefs benched him. “Coming in at guard, things are a lot faster, so just taking my mind for him out here (arms spread wide) to in here (arms close together).”
The much-maligned Kansas City offensive tackles, responsible for all of Patrick Mahomes’ career-high 36 sacks last season and most of the Eagles’ six sacks in the Super Bowl loss, are complemented by a pair of outstanding interior linemen. Pro Bowlers Creed Humphrey at center and Trey Smith at right guard are, respectively the highest-paid players at their positions, after Smith signed a four-year, $94 million extension earlier this month.
Hey, Trey
Suamataia said he’s been in Smith’s back pocket throughout the offseason, especially in training camp.
“A lot. I'm right behind him. ‘Hey, Trey! Hey, Trey! Hey, Trey!’ So, I'm over there in his ear every day, every second, just trying to get myself better, my prep, so I can help this team.”
A left-guard primer in Denver
The team tried to help him late last season. In a meaningless Week 18 trip to Denver with the AFC’s No. 1 seed secured, as well as homefield advantage in the playoffs, Kansas City gave Suamataia 31 snaps at left guard. With most of the starters either not playing or playing little, it was an important preview for what was to come.
Late last year, the Chiefs likely already knew they weren’t able to keep Thuney, who was entering the final year of his contract and due a significant extension. And they probably had a good idea, at that point, that drafting a left tackle in the first round was a good possibility (Josh Simmons was rehabilitating at Ohio State from surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon, likely making him available to the Chiefs late on Night 1). So, offensive line coach Andy Heck and the Chiefs made the wise decision to play Suamataia in the 38-0 loss to the Broncos.
“Man, it was good,” said Suamataia, who added it was the first time he’d ever played guard in a football game. “Coach Heck just wanted to throw me in there and see what I could do, being able to be physical off the ball, being in man-to-man contact right off the ball.
“You see Trey, best guard. And I got the best center next to me, so I'm trying to be up there with those guys and keep up with them.”
The Chiefs on Tuesday began giving Jaylon Moore reps at left guard, too, but that’s not an indication they’re dissatisfied with Suamataia through seven camp practices, including three in pads. Head coach Andy Reid said after practice that the team is simply moving Moore across the line of scrimmage as a contingency plan.
