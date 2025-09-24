Arrowhead Report

On the Call: Chiefs-Ravens Announcers, Where to Watch, Viewing Options

How to watch, stream and listen to Sunday's AFC Showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For a fourth straight week, the Chiefs get either a standalone broadcast window or a network’s A crew. This week, Kansas City and Baltimore are featured contest on the CBS family of networks.

The Chiefs have a fairly positive record with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, and Tracy Wolfson on the sideline. The crew worked five Kansas City games in 2024 and the Chiefs won three of them. Take away the meaningless season finale at Denver, when Kansas City rested its starters entering the playoffs, and the Chiefs were 3-1 with the CBS A crew in games they were trying to win.

Travis Kelce, Jim Nant
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates while being interviewed by CBS commentator Jim Nantz after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other than that Week 18 Broncos game, the other loss was at Buffalo in Week 11, a 30-21 setback. The Chiefs avenged that loss back at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship game, with Nantz, Romo and Wolf depicting the action, 32-29 over the Bills.

Day, kickoff time:

Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT in Kansas City (4:25 p.m. ET, in Baltimore).

Television network:

CBS (KCTV-TV, Channel 5, in Kansas City; WJZ-TV, Channel 13, in Baltimore). It’s the first of eight scheduled Chiefs games on CBS this season. The Nantz-Romo-Wolfson crew likely will again draw Kansas City’s return to Buffalo in Week 9, on Nov. 2.

In their late-afternoon window, the Chiefs-Ravens game will go to the vast majority of the country. Only the small multi-state area surrounding the city of Chicago and much of the state of Nevada will not get the game. Those viewers will get the Bears and Raiders.

The NFL since 1939 has been the only major professional sports league to guarantee every game is available on free, over-the-air television in markets of competing teams.

Announcers:

Arguably the most prominent sports announcer in the country, Nantz has been the lead play-by-play man for NFL games on CBS since 2004. Viewers also know him as the face of the NCAA Final Four and The Masters every spring. Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback, has joined him as the lead CBS color commentator for NFL games since 2017. Like Nantz, Wolfson also works major college basketball broadcasts, including the Final Four, for CBS.

Tony Rom
Sep 15, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This crew has called two of the Chiefs’ five Super Bowl appearances since 2019 (the loss to Tampa Bay in 2020 and the victory over San Francisco to end the 2023 season).

Radio options:

Mitch Holthus has been Voice of the Chiefs for better than three decades, handling radio play-by-play duties. He pairs with former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes, the color analyst, on the team’s radio network. Local media personality Josh Klingler handles the sideline. In Kansas City, the game is heard on flagship KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM, 610 AM).

For national listeners, the Sports USA radio network will carry the contest in syndication (check local listings). John Ahlers is on play-by-play and Brandon Noble will serve as analyst.

Each club’s radio call also is available to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.

Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear Tico Sports announcers Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).

Jim Harbaug
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Streaming options:

Streaming is available via the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. Following the game, a replay of Chiefs-Ravens, and All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve found your always free, always fresh destination for the most thorough new here with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your plans to watch Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI