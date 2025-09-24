On the Call: Chiefs-Ravens Announcers, Where to Watch, Viewing Options
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For a fourth straight week, the Chiefs get either a standalone broadcast window or a network’s A crew. This week, Kansas City and Baltimore are featured contest on the CBS family of networks.
The Chiefs have a fairly positive record with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth, and Tracy Wolfson on the sideline. The crew worked five Kansas City games in 2024 and the Chiefs won three of them. Take away the meaningless season finale at Denver, when Kansas City rested its starters entering the playoffs, and the Chiefs were 3-1 with the CBS A crew in games they were trying to win.
Other than that Week 18 Broncos game, the other loss was at Buffalo in Week 11, a 30-21 setback. The Chiefs avenged that loss back at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship game, with Nantz, Romo and Wolf depicting the action, 32-29 over the Bills.
Day, kickoff time:
Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT in Kansas City (4:25 p.m. ET, in Baltimore).
Television network:
CBS (KCTV-TV, Channel 5, in Kansas City; WJZ-TV, Channel 13, in Baltimore). It’s the first of eight scheduled Chiefs games on CBS this season. The Nantz-Romo-Wolfson crew likely will again draw Kansas City’s return to Buffalo in Week 9, on Nov. 2.
In their late-afternoon window, the Chiefs-Ravens game will go to the vast majority of the country. Only the small multi-state area surrounding the city of Chicago and much of the state of Nevada will not get the game. Those viewers will get the Bears and Raiders.
The NFL since 1939 has been the only major professional sports league to guarantee every game is available on free, over-the-air television in markets of competing teams.
Announcers:
Arguably the most prominent sports announcer in the country, Nantz has been the lead play-by-play man for NFL games on CBS since 2004. Viewers also know him as the face of the NCAA Final Four and The Masters every spring. Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback, has joined him as the lead CBS color commentator for NFL games since 2017. Like Nantz, Wolfson also works major college basketball broadcasts, including the Final Four, for CBS.
This crew has called two of the Chiefs’ five Super Bowl appearances since 2019 (the loss to Tampa Bay in 2020 and the victory over San Francisco to end the 2023 season).
Radio options:
Mitch Holthus has been Voice of the Chiefs for better than three decades, handling radio play-by-play duties. He pairs with former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes, the color analyst, on the team’s radio network. Local media personality Josh Klingler handles the sideline. In Kansas City, the game is heard on flagship KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM, 610 AM).
For national listeners, the Sports USA radio network will carry the contest in syndication (check local listings). John Ahlers is on play-by-play and Brandon Noble will serve as analyst.
Each club’s radio call also is available to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear Tico Sports announcers Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).
Streaming options:
Streaming is available via the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. Following the game, a replay of Chiefs-Ravens, and All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve found your always free, always fresh destination for the most thorough new here with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your plans to watch Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).