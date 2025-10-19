Chiefs-Raiders Live Game Thread
Sift through Rashee Rice’s return and Josh Simmons’ continued absence, and there was a buzz word this week at Chiefs headquarters: Consistency.
“It was the first thing Coach Reid said,” Patrick Mahomes revealed Wednesday. “It’s about showing consistency. I mean, that's something that's super important in this league. You can have highs and lows and stuff like that. This a long NFL season. It's about who can be the most consistent, week-in and week-out. And so that's something that we have to be better at.
“We've showcased that we can play against anybody, but we've also showcased that we can make mistakes and lose against anybody. And so, for us, it's about going out there and playing our best football every single week.”
The Chiefs get that opportunity on Sunday, but first…
- At a pregame ceremony, the Chiefs will recognize special international guests from each of the Chiefs’ global markets. Diana Flores, quarterback and captain of the Mexico National flag football team, Mona Stevens and Pia Schwarz, members of the German national team, longtime Chiefs fan Thea Lawson from the U.K., and Azael Asensi, head coach of the Madrid Bravos (European League of Football) will be introduced.
- Pershard Owens, the full-time national anthem singer for the St. Louis Blues and a Missouri native, will perform the Star Spangled Banner.
- Haltime will feature the 14-and-under Kansas City Thundermonkeys in a scrimmage with the assistance of Flores, Stevens, Schwarz and Asensi. The youth team was one of 10 groups to represent the Chiefs during the 2025 NFL FLAG Football Championships in Canton, Ohio, this past July.
