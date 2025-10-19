Broadcast Boards: Kelce Eyes Major Milestone Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Joe Bleymaier has a unique chair from which to gauge the transformation Travis Kelce has made since last season.
Kansas City’s passing game coordinator, Bleymaier doesn’t work directly with the future Hall of Famer. But in the coach’s macro view of the Chiefs’ offense, he sees clearly that Kelce is under the microscope of his teammates. And those teammates push themselves because Kelce pushes himself.
“He finds an ability to get better during the season,” Bleymaier said Thursday. “We’re here in October and sometimes guys, especially guys that know they’re going to play, know they’re going to have a lot of snaps, can go into each week of the season – especially October -- with sort of a self-preservation mode.
“Trav continues to push himself Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays and that allows him to get better. I think that’s what has gotten him to this point, and he hasn’t slowed that down. So, even at his age and the years that he has, he’s continuing to get better week to week.”
This week when the Chiefs (3-3) host the Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Kelce can achieve another significant career milestone: Touchdown reception No. 100, including playoffs.
He’d become the fourth tight end in NFL history to reach that plateau (Antonio Gates 118, Tony Gonzalez 115 and Rob Gronkowski 107). Kelce, who has 79 regular-season touchdowns, leads active NFL players at all positions with 20 postseason touchdowns.
Here are unique notes, trends and stats to help play-by-play announcers and color analysts prepare for the Week 7 contest. Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball
- QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 257 yards and accounted for four TDs (three pass, one rush) with zero INTs and a 132.2 passer rating in Week 6, his 44th-career game with three-plus TD passes, second-most ever by player in his first nine seasons. Has 302 career TD passes in 139 games, incl. playoffs, and became fastest player ever to 300 career TD passes last week. Aims for his third in row at home with three-plus TD passes and 120.0-plus passer rating. Has 4,141 pass yards (295.8 per game) and 35 TDs (33 pass, two rush) with five INTs and a 106.4 passer rating in 14 career starts vs. Raiders, with TD pass in every game.
- RB Isiah Pacheco aims for his third in row with 50-plus scrimmage yards. Has four rush TDs in his past four vs. Raiders.
- TE Travis Kelce led team with six catches and 78 rec. yards last week, his third straight game with five-plus receptions. Has five-plus catches in 14 of his past 15 vs. Raiders, and aims for his seventh in row vs. Las Vegas with five-plus receptions. Has 99 career rec. TDs, incl. playoffs, and can become fourth TE ever with 100-plus rec. TDs, incl. playoffs.
- WR Hollywood Brown had fifth career game with two rec. TDs last week, his first in nearly four years.
- WR Rashee Rice has 103 receptions for 1,226 yards and nine TDs in 20 career regular-season games.
- WR Xavier Worthy had first receiving TD of season last week.
- DE Maxx Crosby had two sacks last week, his 14th career game with two-plus sacks. Is one of two NFL players (Brian Burns) with TFL in six games in 2025. Leads NFL with 10 TFL and is third player since 2000 (Jared Allen and Aaron Donald) with 10-plus TFL in each of first seven seasons. Aims for his 10th in row with TFL. Has 14 TFL and six sacks in 12 career games vs. Chiefs, incl. TFL in each of his six games at Arrowhead Stadium.
- DT Jonah Laulu had fourth sack of season last week.
- DE Malcolm Koonce had career-high three sacks in his last game at Arrowhead (12/25/23).
- LB Devin White had nine tackles, first sack of season, seventh career forced fumble and fourth career INT last week. Has TFL in five of six games in 2025. Has 35 tackles (11.7 per game), three TFL, two PD and INT in three career games vs. Chiefs, incl. playoffs.
When the Raiders have the ball
- QB Geno Smith had TD pass and 91.6 passer rating last week. Has 879 pass yards (293.0 per game) in three road starts in 2025. Passed for 215 yards and TD in his only career start at Kansas City (12/24/22 with Seattle).
- RB Ashton Jeanty (rookie) had 86 scrimmage yards (75 rush, 11 rec.) and rush TD last week. Leads all rookies in scrimmage yards (497) and rush yards (424), and ranks tied for first in scrimmage TDs (five). Aims for his fourth in row with 85-plus scrimmage yards.
- RB Raheem Mostert had rush TD in his last game vs. Chiefs (11/5/23 with Miami).
- WR Tre Tucker had five catches for team-high 70 yards last week. Had 58-yard TD catch in last meeting with Chiefs. Aims for his fourth straight road game with 50-plus rec. yards.
- WR Jakobi Meyers has four-plus catches in five of six games this season. Has 60-plus receiving yards in five of his past six on road. Has six-plus catches and 50-plus rec. yards in three of his past four vs. Chiefs.
- TE Brock Bowers had 10 catches for career-high 140 yards and rec. TD in last meeting with Chiefs. Aims for his third in row vs. Kansas City with five-plus receptions and 50-plus rec. yards. Has five-plus catches in three of his four games in 2025.
- TE Michael Mayer had first rec. TD of season last week.
- DT Chris Jones has three TFL in three home games this season. Had two sacks in last meeting with Raiders. Aims for his fourth in row vs. Las Vegas with TFL.
- DE George Karlaftis has at least ½ sack in five of his six career games vs. Raiders. Aims for his third in row vs. Las Vegas with sack and PD.
- DE Charles Omenihu aims for his third in row with sack.
- LB Nick Bolton has six-plus tackles in each of his six games this season. Aims for his third in row with TFL. Had 11 tackles, TFL and fumble recovery in last meeting with Raiders.
- LB Drue Tranquill aims for his third in row with TFL.
- DB Chamarri Conner had career-high 12 tackles and second career forced fumble last week.
- CB Trent McDuffie has PD in four of his past five at home.
OnSI sincerely appreciates your trust in giving you the best coverage from Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us what you think about Travis Kelce’s season so far by visiting our Facebook page (here).