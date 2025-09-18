Dynastic Pains: NFL History Says Chiefs Simply Navigating Detour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was Sept. 29, 2014. Chasing an elusive fourth Super Bowl title, two-time MVP Tom Brady brought the Patriots to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 4 Monday night game with the Chiefs.
Andy Reid and a young tight end named Travis Kelce (eight catches, 93 yards, one touchdown) blasted the NFL’s resident dynasty, 41-14 – and it wasn’t that close. The Chiefs led 41-14 before backup Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Rob Gronkowski on a fourth-quarter touchdown.
“I’ve made this comparison before,” said Sports Illustrated senior NFL writer Albert Breer in Wednesday’s mailbag, “and I’ll make it again—these Chiefs are what the Patriots used to be, and part of that is using the first month of the season to work things out and figure out what kind of team they need to be in that given year.”
2-2 starts were familiar territory for New England
The Chiefs (0-2), who visit the Giants (0-2) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), share a lot in common with those 2010s Patriots. After collapsing at Kansas City in 2014, New England was 2-2 before rebounding to win the Super Bowl.
Four years later, in 2018, Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots were 1-2 after consecutive road losses to Jacksonville and Detroit. They bounced back in Week 4 and continued to climb until beating Sean McVay and the Rams in Super Bowl 53.
“In their six championship years,” Breer wrote, “they went a combined 14-10 over the first four weeks of the season. And through their run of eight consecutive AFC title games from 2011 to 2018, there were four 2-2 starts.”
Kansas City figures to get Xavier Worthy back this week, giving Patrick Mahomes the most complete offense he’s had since the third play of the season in Brazil. And as rookie left tackle Josh Simmons continues to grow, and until Rashee Rice returns in four weeks, the Chiefs should be thinking about one thing over the next month.
Surviving, not thriving
“For the Chiefs, the next few weeks will be about survival. Between now and their Week 10 bye, they have games against the Ravens, Lions, Commanders and Bills. If they can get there at 6-3 or even 5-4, Worthy gets healthy, Rice returns, and Simmons ascends, I think Kansas City will be just fine.”
Mahomes isn’t taking anything for granted, though. He said there’s even more urgency this week in playing the Giants than there was at 0-1 last week against the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. But he said the quality of his teammates, along with their established culture, gives him faith.
“Even though we've never been 0-2,” the quarterback said Wednesday, “we've had stretches where we've lost big games, consecutively, and guys have responded. It's about the character of the guys in the locker room more than it is to play on the football field.
“And I think that we have the guys that are going to continue to work. They're not going to let this kind of push them down. They're gonna use it, if anything, as motivation to be even better. And so, I think that gives me the most faith.”
