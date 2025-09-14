Chiefs Get More Good News on Injured Wide Receiver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Randy Moss refers to doubtful designations on NFL injury reports as “outful.” That’s what happened to Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy late this week.
After returning to practice on Thursday, much earlier than anyone anticipated after his reported dislocated shoulder last week, Worthy went from doubtful to out on Saturday’s official Kansas City injury report.
But next week, Patrick Mahomes should have his speedy deep threat back in the lineup.
“They’re expecting him to be back next Sunday night against the New York Giants,” insider Adam Schefter said Sunday morning on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. “They'll have to make do without him.”
Something Mahomes has never endured
And without him on Sunday in a Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), Mahomes will depend on less-than-household names to avoid something he’s never experienced in his career.
“Keep this in mind,” Schefter said. “Patrick Mahomes never has lost three straight games in the NFL as a starting quarterback. He lost in the Super Bowl to the Eagles, he lost last week to the Chargers, and today, he gets a rematch against the Eagles as he tries to avoid his first three-game losing streak in the NFL.”
Other streaks at risk
Other streaks on the line Sunday include the Chiefs’ 12 straight wins at Arrowhead Stadium and 14 consecutive games wearing red jerseys. Mahomes has also thrown a touchdown pass in 14 consecutive contests, the NFL’s third-longest active streak entering the day behind Lamar Jackson (29) and Tua Tagovailoa (17).
Moss said Mahomes can beat the Eagles with some more of the quarterback’s patented magic, with a little hocus-pocus help from tight end Travis Kelce.
“Last week, 16 targets to Hollywood Brown,” Moss said. “He dropped his first one, but then he showed up later in the game. Well, who's going to be available to catch the intermediate route? Ladies and gentlemen, JuJu Smith-Schuster.
“And, well, he's going to have to pull a Travis out of his hat. … He still has the playmaker. But who's going to be in the deep part of the field? I don't know. Patrick Mahomes, it’s all on you, man. Pull the magic from somewhere.”
Tyquan Thornton
Moss obviously hasn’t been closely following the Chiefs’ last two games, including their preseason finale on Aug. 22 against the Bears. In each contest, a player drafted by Moss’ former team – the New England Patriots – connected on deep balls with Mahomes.
So, if the Chiefs are going to beat the Eagles, Tyquan Thornton is expected to show up in the same capacity on Sunday. Another former Patriot, Smith-Schuster, has taken Thornton under his wing.
