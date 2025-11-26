How Kareem Hunt Earned League-Wide Recognition for Sunday’s Effort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Incredibly, it was the first touch of his NFL career -- in his first game as a 2017 rookie.

Before the fourth quarter on Sunday, that was the last time Kareem Hunt had lost a fumble. It was Sept. 7, 2017, in New England. Playing opposite the reigning Super Bowl champs on the night they raised the banner, he lost control of his first NFL carry.

Sep 7, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs out of bounds with the ball against New England Patriots strong safety Jordan Richards (37) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

But just as he did that night at Gillette Stadium, Hunt responded after losing a fumble on Sunday and spurred the Chiefs to a remarkable 23-20 overtime win over the Colts. And in turn, the NFL tipped its cap to the veteran running back on Wednesday, naming him AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Encouraged by Travis Kelce and other teammates, Hunt resolved to channel angry runs for the rest of the game.

After a Kareem Hunt red-zone fumble in the 4th quarter with KC down 11, Travis Kelce pulled him aside, kept him composed, and told him they would need him.



The Chiefs rallied to win & Hunt became their first 100-yard rusher of the season.



Cool moment.pic.twitter.com/5kNnY8eZJ1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 24, 2025

“They just told me keep my head up, man,” Hunt recalled Tuesday. “‘We gonna get it back. We gonna give it back to you. So just make the most of it.’ So, I had to just think positive, and when I got the ball, I was gonna run pissed off.”

Impressive streak

Hunt’s fumble ended a streak of 1,674 offensive touches without losing a fumble. Including postseason (carries, receptions and eight fumble recoveries). Opponents have now recovered two of his seven career fumbles.

“He's a warrior,” Patrick Mahomes said Tuesday. “He's someone that truly wants to win. He wants to compete, he wants to be out there for his guys and give everything that he has. And I think he showed that. I mean, he’s showed it all season long, but he really showed that this week.

“And I'm sure he wasn't feeling great running some of those runs back to back to back, but he was gonna do whatever it takes to win. And you need those guys on your team.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hunt gave his team a career-high 30 carries and became the Chiefs’ first 100-yard rusher this season, finishing with 104 yards and the game’s only touchdown. He also registered a season-high 130 scrimmage yards (including 26 receiving yards on three catches).

“It's fun, definitely,” Hunt added in his trademark low-key tone. “Get to play a lot of football. That's what I love to do. So, it's fun.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

First award since 2018

His second career Offensive Player of the Week award, the honor is his first since Week 9 in 2018. He’s now the fifth Chiefs running back to earn the award multiple times, joining Priest Holmes (four times), Larry Johnson (four), Jamaal Charles (three) and Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (two).

“I'm proud of him,” Andy Reid said Tuesday. “And he's upright, which is a positive thing. He's doing good. I mean, it just shows you what he's put into it. I think at that age, at that position, those guys don't normally hang around very long and be productive like he was this past week. So, guess that's a good thing.”

October 18, 2009; Landover, MD, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson (27) runs against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Harrison Butker, who had his second career game with both a game-tying field goal to send a contest to overtime and a game-winning kick to end it, was a strong candidate for Special Teams Player of the Week. That award went to Patriots kicker Andy Borregales.

Attention, Chiefs Kingdom: Don’t miss a moment of the Internet’s best in-depth information from your beloved team. Register for our FREE newsletter, sent to your email each morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.