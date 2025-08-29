The Kansas City Chiefs' Net Worth Will Shock You
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise has been taken to whole other levels in recent seasons. Since bringing in Andy Reid to be the head coach of the franchise and pairing him with the franchise's 2017 NFL Draft first-round pick, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have been contenders ever since.
The franchise enters the 2025 campaign as three consecutive AFC champions and having won two of the last three Super Bowls. The dynasty is in full swing, regardless of those doubting that the Chiefs have fallen off the mountain top of the National Football League. As the saying goes, to be the man, you have to beat the man, and the Chiefs are still the man.
With their ever-growing popularity, the franchise has been able to secure the most primetime games for the 2025 campaign with seven, and were chosen to be the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 1 opponents overseas in Sao Paulo, Brazil, increasing their international popularity.
However, the National Football League possesses 31 other franchises besides the Kansas City Chiefs, all of which differ in the amount of monetary value the franchise is worth. While championships and recency bias show the colors of how influential a franchise is, at the end of the day, money still talks.
According to Forbes.com's recent article highlighting "The NFL’s Most Valuable Teams for 2025", the Chiefs find themselves near the latter half of the rankings. Below is how the Chiefs rank compared to the rest of the NFL in terms of worth, and the statistics that follow.
- Rank: 22nd
- Worth: 6.2 Billion
- One-Year Change: 28%
- Revenue: $610 million
- Operating Income: $66 million
- Owner: Hunt Family
What This Means
Essentially, what this means is that the Chiefs don't operate with the most money in the NFL. However, when looking at several teams that place ahead of them, the Chiefs have the best football game track record since the turn of the decade.
- "Team values are enterprise values (equity plus net debt) and include the economics of the team’s stadium (including non-NFL revenue that accrues to the team’s owner) but not the value of the stadium real estate itself. Team values also exclude other businesses related to the team with separate financial statements," Forbers wrote.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs' chances by visiting our Facebook page (here).