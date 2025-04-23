Chiefs McDuffie Sounds Off on Contract Talks and Future
Drafting and development of players is how the Kansas City Chiefs have remained in the AFC Championship game or better since 2018. They are one of the few powerhouses in the league that can consistently remain in Super Bowl contention because of a terrific quarterback, head coach, young roster, and defensive coordinator.
This latest stretch started in 2022 when the Chiefs selected pass rusher George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie in the first round. It was this specific draft class that helped spring the franchise to three consecutive Super Bowls, and is looking to make their fourth in 2025.
McDuffie has been a topic of interest lately as he is one of the several key players on the roster with an expiring contract this offseason unless the team picks up his $13.6 million fifth-year club option. This would allow him to continue contract negotiations between his party and the Chiefs.
The former Washington Huskies standout spoke with local beat reporters recently about his current contract situation along with what’s next for him this season.
McDuffie said he is letting his agent handle the negotiations and wants to keep his focus on the football side of things, but would love to get a deal done.
“I love what this team has done for me, and I love what I've been able to do for them. So, if it's a long-term deal, I mean, I'd be ecstatic. That's for sure," McDuffie said.
McDuffie said he understands that this league is a business, and that means making the most of the opportunities that are in front of him.
“As long as I'm cool in the community, as long as everybody around me, on the team, in the community, just what I'm, what I'm about, what I'm a part of, that's all I can do,” McDuffie said. “And if they want to sign me, I would love to, if they don't. There's nothing but love for Kansas City, for me, for sure. So whatever happens, happens."
McDuffie is an incredibly important asset to the Chiefs' defense, and they have an opportunity to secure one of their cornerstone pieces to a long-term deal. While it is a business, Kansas City should maintain continuity at an important position, along with other key players like Karlaftis and right guard Trey Smith.
