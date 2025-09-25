The Starting 11: Chiefs-Ravens Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have been there and done that.
They’ve been on the other end of disappointing losses in big games, like the one Baltimore (1-2) sustained on Monday night against Detroit. And that’s why Kansas City (1-2) knows what to expect when the Ravens come to town on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
“They're a prideful group,” Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday. “I don't think they're going to be very happy with the film, and they're going to come out with the mentality of stopping the run. So, it'll be a great test for us.”
Stopping the run is something the Ravens haven’t done well in three games this year. Baltimore ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing 149.0 rushing yards per game. But that’s also an area where the Chiefs have struggled, offensively. Kansas City ranks 17th with 108.0 rushing yards per game, but most of those have come from the legs of Mahomes.
“And so, it'll be important to be able to go out there and be able to run the football,” the quarterback added. “And then be able to pass off of it will be important to us. Stay balanced and go up against a team that's gonna be as hungry as we are. So, it'll be a great football game this weekend.”
Here’s the Starting 11 for the Chiefs in Week 4…
1-Familiar foes
For the third time in four weeks, Kansas City faces an opponent with a great deal of familiarity. The Chiefs and Ravens are meeting for the seventh time in eight seasons, including playoffs. The only year during that stretch they didn’t square off was 2022.
- Should the Chiefs and Ravens finish in the same place in their respective divisions this year (first, second, etc.), they would meet again next season in Baltimore. The AFC West same-place teams are scheduled to travel to the AFC North same-place opponents in 2026.
- In Week 2, the Chiefs and Eagles became the first inter-conference opponents since the 1970 league merger to meet in five straight seasons. Kansas City opened the year with the division-rival Chargers.
2-Number of the Week (7)
Five of the prior six meetings between the Chiefs and Ravens have been decided by no more than seven points. Last season, Kansas City literally won by a toenail in the traditional Thursday night NFL season-opener. Baltimore tight end Isiah Likely came down an inch out of bounds with what would’ve been a game-tying touchdown on the last play of the game.
The only contest in that six-game stretch Baltimore won was a 36-35 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021. That recent history also includes the 2023 AFC championship game, a 17-10 Chiefs win.
3-Best in the league since they entered the league
Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes took over as their teams’ full-time starters in 2018. Since that season, Kansas City (27.6) and Baltimore (27.2) rank first and second among NFL teams in points scored per game. What’s more, the Chiefs (384.8) and Ravens (378.5) rank first and second in scrimmage yards per game.
4-Spotlight – individual matchup
Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis against Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten. Kansas City and Detroit play similar defenses, and that should help Karlaftis. In Baltimore’s loss Monday night, the Lions’ Al-Quadin Muhammad – who plays the same position as Karlaftis -- led the Lions with 2½ sacks. Detroit sacked Jackson seven times, tying the quarterback’s most in a game.
5-Spotlight – team matchup
Steve Spagnuolo vs. Todd Monken. Since John Harbaugh brought Monken back to the NFL from Georgia and made him the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2023, Baltimore has excelled offensively. The Ravens rank second in the league during Monken’s current tenure with 30.1 points per game (Detroit is first at 30.5), including a league-best 37.0 average through three games this season.
6-Streak speak
The Chiefs need a win on Sunday to avoid their first set of consecutive home losses since they lost three straight on Nov. 17, Dec. 10 and Dec. 25, 2023. That streak consisted of Arrowhead losses to the Eagles, Bills and Raiders, respectively. Kansas City rebounded from those losses to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs dropped their home-opener, 20-17, to the Eagles on Sept. 14.
7-Did you know?
Jackson, who leads the NFL with an astronomical 141.8 passer rating, is the fourth player ever with a passer rating of at least 125.0 in each of his club’s first three games of a season. The first three to do it were John Hadl (with the Los Angeles Rams in 1973), Patrick Mahomes (with Kansas City in 2019) and Russell Wilson (with Seattle in 2020).
8-Under-the-radar storyline
Hollywood Brown’s last touchdown was Oct. 29, 2023, a 1-yard pass from Joshua Dobbs as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. His opponent that day at State Farm Stadium was the Baltimore Ravens, the team that selected him in the first round (25th overall) of the 2019 draft.
9-Trend time
Jackson is 1-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including the 2023 AFC championship game. His only win was a 36-35 home triumph in 2021. Mahomes is 5-1 against the Ravens. The Chiefs with Mahomes are 3-0 at home against the Ravens.
10-Rookie Road
Cornerback Nohl Williams, the Chiefs’ third-round selection (No. 85 overall) in the 2025 draft, is progressing nicely. The nation’s FBS leader with seven interceptions last season, Williams has quietly played an important role in neutralizing some of the NFL’s top receivers over the past two weeks, including DeVonta Smith and Malik Nabers. Spagnuolo’s trust in Williams has freed up Trent McDuffie to play more in the slot, and last week that helped produce the Chiefs’ first two takeaways – both interceptions.
11-And last but not least
Mahomes (107) needs one win to eclipse Russell Wilson (107) for the most victories ever by a starting quarterback, including playoffs, over his first nine NFL seasons.
