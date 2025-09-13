Chiefs Announce Massive Absence For Eagles Rematch
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, it will mark the fifth straight season that the two parties shall meet despite their affiliations to the AFC and NFC respectively.
As the Chiefs look for some redemption over the Super Bowl defeat and to avoid an 0-2 start, something that has never happened over the course of Patrick Mahomes' career as a starter, they will be without their biggest downfield threat as wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been ruled out of the game.
"Chiefs now have ruled out WR Xavier Worthy for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City due to his shoulder injury," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Worthy suffered the injury due to a collision with Travis Kelce in the Chiefs season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
How does this affect the Chiefs
With Rashee Rice suspended and now with Worthy being unable to play, the Chiefs are without their top quick-strike options which will transform how they play offense. It's clear that the Eagles' loss of cornerback Darius Slay is a bigger issue than is being reported so the one advantage the Chiefs have is now gone.
The Chiefs may have to rely on the run and the short passing game to spring oppertunities downfield for Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton since the team does not have the reserves to turn this game into a track race.
However, this game will come down to three things. Will the offensive line hold up? Are the Chiefs defense able to hold the Eagles to under 28 points. Will Patrick Mahomes return to his old form?
Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes was magical in his heroric efforts against the Chargers are for a moment, Mahomes' return to that Texan gunslinger fans love saw Andy Reid dive back into the playbook, setting up big shot after big shot.
Reid pushes this offense to the point Mahomes wants him to and for this game, both men need to say game on.
This is the platform for a Mahomes masterclass. This is not the same Chiefs team nor the same Eagles team of last season. However, their success will be dictated on one simple question. Can the Chiefs recover if the deep shot fails? Can they pick up first downs with second and ten? Can they convert on third and short?
Worthy's speed isn't on the field to spread the defense to precision in paramount.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.