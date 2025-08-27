5 Immediate Observations Following Chiefs Rashee Rice's Suspension
The Kansas City Chiefs found out on Wednesday that receiver Rashee Rice would be suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2025 NFL season. As the team looks to win their fourth straight AFC title, here's five observations from the decision.
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes has proven at this point that regardless of his situation, he and Andy Reid are able to engineer winning efforts in a variety of ways. However, deep down Mahomes is a certified gunslinger who loves to tempt fate with the deep pass. He's just smart enough not to throw it with the possibility of a 50/50 catch.
Mahomes' cannon of an arm allows him to take the top off defensive secondaries, placing the ball to a point only one of his speedsters is able to accelerate and get it. With Rice off the field and Hollywood Brown's status unclear, that leaves only Xavier Worthy as the deep threat, which means Mahomes will once again have to be conservative.
Travis Kelce
No man benefits more from the speed of his fellow pass catchers than Travis Kelce. He is able to pick out the space that defenders vacate as they try and trail the speedsters. With the loss of Rice, teams are going to feel much more comfortable playing man coverage and if Kelce's age is catching up to him, that's another unique tool taken away from the future Hall of Famer.
The Receivers
With Rice suspended, the question of who will step up in his place becomes the prevelant issue. While Xavier Worthy will be ready to roll, will it be Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals or someone else who will step up in his absence?
My bet. As long as he's healthy, the man from Utah State takes it.
Game Strategy
With Rice's absence, one quick strike option is now off the table for six weeks. How do the Chiefs engineer a winning effort without such a weapon? In my opinion, an emphasis on the run game, playing sound defense, and winning the battle for field position must take priority in order to keep the Chiefs in the game until the end where Mahomes can close it.
The Line Leads The Way
This is the moment Josh Simmons proves he's the steal of the draft. If the Chiefs wish to win, they must run the ball, keep Mahomes safe, and keep the chains moving. While already expected, with Rice's instant offense off the board, that's even one less error the line can commit.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.