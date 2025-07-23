Super Bowl Winning Head Coach Shouts Out Chiefs' Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith is reaping the rewards for years of outstanding play, leading to two Super Bowl victories and a record-setting extension.
However, back during his sophomore season at the University of Tennessee, Smith's career was threatened and his life was put in danger when he was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism, a blood clot disorder.
Smith's health forced him to miss an extended period, but through following a plan by his medical team and putting the work in himself, Smith made it through the biggest trial of his lifetime and now owns a place among the football kings.
Smith achieved glory for the first time in Super Bowl LVII, but it was the winner of Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who mentioned Smith's journey when speaking on whether left tackle Alaric Jackson would be available for the season-opener.
Jackson is currently dealing with blood clots, missing time to deal with an issue that has plagued him in the past.
“Yeah, I’m not going to rule anything out. What I also don’t want to do, and hopefully you can understand this, is set expectations on something that we are in the process of learning," said McVay. "We have a plan in place that, if things go according to plan, feel like that is a very real possibility. But again, this is the first time I’ve navigated through anything like this with a player."
"You start to realize there’s a lot of guys that have been able to be in great situations even though they’ve had to overcome some similar issues. You know, [Chiefs OL) Trey Smith is a really cool story to look at with what he’s been able to do. And so, the answer is we’re hopeful and optimistic, but what I don’t want to do is set expectations. When there’s a lot of things that could happen, but taking it a day at a time, I think is going to be the right approach for all of us from a mental perspective and physically from Alaric.”
While Jackson has a long way to go, it is a road paved through efforts like Smith's, efforts McVay alludes to. Jackson battled back from blood clots in 2022 to eventually become the full-time starter while signing an extension this offseason.
Alaric Jackson and Trey Smith. Unwavering in the face of danger. True pillars of the league.
