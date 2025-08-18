How Will the Chiefs Play Against the First Overall Pick?
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the NFL regular season. Though they've yet to win a single game in the preseason, their wins are expected to rise exponentially once the regular season starts.
The Titans are far from being considered one of the Chiefs' AFC rivals, but their franchise does have a trajectory facing upward now that they have Cam Ward on their roster. The most recent first overall pick has shown incredible arm strength through limited snaps in the preseason, and he'll have to be a star early on if he wants to take this Titans roster anywhere meaningful.
With their matchup so late in the season, how next year has gone will already be solidified for both of these teams, and it's impossible to predict where they'll be and what their outlook looks like for the rest of the season. What's not impossible to predict is how hard the Chiefs' defense will make it for Ward to score on them.
Will Ward Overcome Their Defense?
There are a lot of reasons why I'm so comfortable predicting the Chiefs to come out on top of the Titans in the regular season, and one of them is how suffocating the Chiefs' defense can be. The Titans don't have a good offensive line, and Ward is a rookie who still has things left to be ironed out in his game.
I expect the Chiefs' defensive line to cause a lot of problems at the line of scrimmage, including stopping the run effectively, as well as giving Ward a little time in the pocket as possible. Even if Ward's able to analyze the field and throw the ball, it's not as if it gets any better for him.
The Chiefs' secondary is loaded with talent, and I just don't believe the Titans have the offensive personnel to deal with Trent McDuffie. He's an elite cornerback who will shut down whoever Ward's first option is, which leaves him to have to rely on the likes of Tyler Lockett or Van Jefferson.
This doesn't even mention what the Chiefs' offense can do against this Titans defense. L'Jarius Sneed will be looking for his revenge game against the Chiefs, but I think Patrick Mahomes is going to be able to decipher their coverages on the field and dice up their defense through the air.
This is a game that I would be impressed if the Titans win, even if they'll be playing in Tennessee. They simply don't have as talented a roster as the Chiefs, nor do they have the experience to contend with one of the best teams in the NFL. This is a game I'm sure the Chiefs can win and may set up legendary QB battles between Mahomes and Ward for years to come.
