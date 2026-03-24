3 Matchups That Could Derail the Chiefs' 2026 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking at next season as a chance to bounce back and get right back into contention status. Missing the playoffs with one of the best quarterbacks of all time in his prime is inexcusable, and it cannot happen again.

I'm not even saying the Chiefs have to make three consecutive Super Bowls again, but at least give Patrick Mahomes a chance to work his magic in the postseason. What are some regular-season opponents next season that look the most dangerous to the Chiefs?

Tough Matchups Ahead

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps the ball and gets about five yards on the play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If this were the playoffs, I wouldn't have included the Buffalo Bills on this list. Unfortunately, Josh Allen has Mahomes' number in the regular season. The last time the Chiefs beat the Bills in the regular season was in 2020, and they will now have to face them again on the road in 2026.

The Chiefs have a better run game with Kenneth Walker III leading the charge, finally putting them on a comparable level with James Cook. This game will come down to which quarterback can win his team the game, and without Trent McDuffie , Allen's less likely to throw an interception, and he's shown he can beat the Chiefs singlehandedly.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This pivotal matchup against the Seattle Seahawks will make or break the Chiefs' 2026 season. A win on the road would show that the Chiefs are back and their dynasty continues to live. However, a loss would truly usher in a new era and make the Seahawks the most enticing team to begin their own dynasty.

Walker III is sure to give his all against his former team, and the coveted Seahawks defense has lost plenty of pieces this offseason. This game will come down to their head coaches, and at this point in their careers, I have more faith in Mike Macdonald than I do Andy Reid .

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The schedule makers were not kind to the Chiefs. Out of the two NFC West teams to face on the road, the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams were the worst two. Matthew Stafford facing off against Mahomes will be an entertaining quarterback duel, but I think McDuffie is set to have a huge game, as is Jaylen Watson.

They both have a lot of incentive to ball out against their former team, and it isn't like the Chiefs have an amazing receiver corps either. I think the Rams have the defense to suppress the Chiefs' offense, and the offensive firepower to blow their weakened secondary out of the water.