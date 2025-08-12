Chiefs’ Defender Speaks Out About SB Loss
For a team as talented and successful as the Kansas City Chiefs are, being on the receiving end of one of the most lopsided Super Bowls of all time must've been quite a blow to the team's pride, but the players' morale.
One of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles were able to put such a dominating lead over the Chiefs was that their defense wasn't able to keep up with the Eagles' offense, with their suffocating defense combining for an avalanche that the Chiefs were simply not ready for.
A big emphasis on this team next season will be on how they come back from this setback and if they can remain atop the AFC. Trent McDuffie, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and recently brought back via contract extension, shed some insight into how the team is feeling in regards to their embarrassing loss.
The Teams Response
In this interview with Kay Adams, McDuffie sheds some light on how he feels about their loss as well as how the team has adopted a clean slate mentality and is ready to prove it all again to the NFL world.
"When you think about the years in the past, I'm somebody who just tries to live in the moment. Taking each day one at a time, practice by practice, and try not to dwell on the past. The biggest fuel I get is when I turn the film on, and I see a couple of plays that were the game-changer for them", said McDuffie.
McDuffie made the NFL's top 100 list for the first time in his career, and it's encouraging to hear for Chiefs Kingdom that one of their biggest stars on defense is learning from this experience, and it only serves to make him better
"There's nothing we can talk about today that can change anything that happened. It's a new year. New team. New goals. New accomplishments" is what McDuffie had to say in regards to how his team has been feeling in OTAs and leading up to the preseason games.
McDuffie hasn't been the only Chiefs player to speak about how this loss has fueled his play heading into next season, as Patrick Mahomes has also remained humble and taken this loss as best as he could. The Chiefs are a group of winners, and they're looking to use next season to prove it.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.