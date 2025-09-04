Why Chiefs Deserve Their Flowers
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to start their season. They want to get back out there because they still have that sour taste in their mouth of losing the Super Bowl last season. They are going to use that for motivation all season long.
They have also heard all the noise coming outside the building about them being a team that will take a step back in 2025. That is not sitting well with the Chiefs, and they are ready to show that they are a much-improved team this season.
The Chiefs are going to be led once again by the best head coach in the National Football League in Andy Reid, and the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.
When those two guys are going to battle together, it is hard to stop them from getting where they want to be. Those two have made it at least to the AFC Championship game since Mahomes became the starter for the Chiefs. It is going to be interesting to see how Reid and Mahomes come out this season on the offensive side of the ball.
The Chiefs only want to do one thing, and that is to win the Super Bowl. They want to keep the dynasty going, and it is not nothing like it was last season. It is a new season with a whole lot of new opportunities for this Chiefs team. And for them, anything other than a Super Bowl victory will be considered a failed season. That is the expectation they have for themselves and they know they can win it all this season.
Chiefs Ranking
Stephen A. Smith gave his latest NFL rankings, and he had the Chiefs at No. 3 going into the season.
"The AFC Champions, they still have Patrick Mahomes," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "They got an offense. Travis Kelce is going to make amens. He got something to prove. Because everyone is saying he is falling off. Travis Kelce is not going out like that. He is going to be just fine after football. He came back for a reason because he is on a mission. Andy Reid should be on a mission since he got outcoached in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is definitely on a mission."
