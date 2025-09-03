Chiefs Have Surprising Spot in Latest Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs want to keep their dynasty going this season. They want to be better in many areas that they were not last season.
They knew what they needed to do this offseason to get better in the areas that would make them win more games this season. Every offseason, the Chiefs get better. And the way they showed up in the preseason, they looked great.
The offense looked way better. That is the main area of the team that is going to need to play better if they want to get back to the Super Bowl for the 2025 season. The defense has also looked great in the offseason and in the preseason.
That is something that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has so much pride in: his defense. He is the best in the NFL, and he wants to have a top defense once again in 2025.
The Chiefs are going to be better than most expect have been talking about all offseason. Some are expecting the Chiefs to have a down year, but that is going to be far from what they are going to do. Over the years, the Chiefs have been talked about having a down year, but that has not happened in the Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid ERA. Why would it be different this season?
The Chiefs know how to win a lot of games, and they are playing with a chip on their shoulder all season long. The Chiefs are not looking to do anything else but win a Super Bowl this season. They will be ready and have a better showing on the offensive side of the ball.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave his power rankings just ahead of the 2025 season opening up. He put the Chiefs at the No. 4 spot.
4. Kansas City Chiefs
"Patrick Mahomes improved over the course of the season in success rate after the Rashee Rice injury, but I imagine having a healthy Rice—after his six-game suspension—will make this offense better. I think this Chiefs team, if healthy, is probably a mid-evolution team, meaning not necessarily better than it was a year ago, but positioned to be better at some point down the road. Will the iteration of this team Andy Reid sees in the future arrive earlier? Time will tell."
