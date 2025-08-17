Mahomes Explains How Restoring Old Ways Benefits Chiefs

Travis Kelce is 895 yards behind Jason Witten for second place all time in receiving yards by a TE



Tight end rec. yard leaders in NFL history:



🥇 Tony Gonzalez - 15,127

🥈 Jason Witten - 13,046

🥉 Travis Kelce - 12,151 https://t.co/FLKUMp386x pic.twitter.com/hlFZGZSA30