Chiefs’ Andy Reid’s Play Calling Will Be Different in 2025
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not call plays like he would of like last season and you especially saw him not call plays like he usually does in the team's Super Bowl LIX loss. Reid did not have an answer for the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in that game. Reid and the Chiefs also played one of the worst games since he became the Chiefs' head coach.
Next season, the Chiefs will look to improve their offense and have it run way smoother than they did last season. The reasons why the Chiefs' offense was not as good as they would have liked last season were because of the offensive line and the wide receiving core. The Chiefs' offensive line could not protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes well, and he was sacked the most out of his career.
As for the wide receivers, some were injured for most of the season and the others could not find the right chemistry with Mahomes. The Chiefs tried different things on the offensive line and the receiver position, but nothing worked out like they would have liked. The only receiver that was consistent last season was Xavier Worthy, who was a rookie and played well in his first season.
Next season, if the Chiefs can figure out the offensive line and it plays well, you are going to see the offense be way better, and Reid will be calling the offensive plays differently.
The Chiefs want to go back to being a scary offense and an explosive one. The Chiefs want to take shots downfield and be able to score points quietly. But that was something we did not see much of last season, and it hurt the Chiefs.
Reid has plenty of plays that could be dialed up for going deep and scoring quick points, but when you have a bad offensive line, it is hard for a coach to call those plays.
Reid would have liked to also call me run plays and take some load off of Mahomes but the run game was not good either. But they have brought in a couple of new running backs to beef up the position and have a better run game next season.
The Chiefs' offense is going to be good if the offensive line is fixed. That will open up the whole playbook for Reid, and it will benefit them well.
