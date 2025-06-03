Records the Chiefs and Mahomes Can Reach in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will try their best to bounce back next season and win another Super Bowl. The Chiefs have done a good job of getting the right players this offseason and bringing in a good draft class this offseason. The Chief needed to improve in many different areas on the offseason side and the defensive side and they did their best.
Some have been saying all offseason long that the Chiefs' time as serious contenders is over because of all the turnover that they had on both sides of the ball, and they do not think that the Chiefs can overcome that even next season. The Chiefs will be back next season, and if teams are counting them out already, they are going to be surprised by how well they do next season.
Next season can also be a year where the team and quarterback Patrick Mahomes set more records in the National Football League. And it will be well earned as the Chiefs have been consistently a good time since the time Mahomes took over as a starting quarterback.
Greg Auman of FOX Sports said to be on the lookout for two different records for the Chiefs in 2025.
Chiefs match Patriots for longest playoff streak
If Kansas City indeed makes it back to the playoffs, it will be for the 11th year in a row, matching the NFL record set by the Patriots from 2009-19. New England's record is more impressive when you consider that the Patriots nearly had a streak of 17 straight seasons, with 2008 the lone exception and that being a year when New England went 11-5 after losing Tom Brady to injury in the season opener. Last season, the Chiefs moved past the Colts (2002-10) and Cowboys (1975-83) for the second-longest playoff streak.
Another streak the Chiefs are closing in on is consecutive division titles. The Patriots own that record at 11 in a row, while this coming season would be a 10th straight title for Kansas City, which started its current postseason run as a wild card in 2015.
Patrick Mahomes sets touchdown records
The Chiefs quarterback will almost certainly break the NFL record for fewest games to reach 250 career touchdown passes. The current record is held by Aaron Rodgers with 121 games. Mahomes is at 245 TDs in 112 games, so he needs only five touchdown passes in eight games to break Rodgers' record. You'll see that record as "fastest," but Rodgers spent three years largely on the bench to start his career, so it's only fastest in terms of games played.
Mahomes played in only one game as a rookie, but he still owns the NFL record for touchdowns in a QB's first eight seasons, edging Peyton Manning by a single TD. If Mahomes is to extend that record to most in the first nine seasons, he'll need 31 TDs this year — he had 27 and 26 in the past two years, so it's no lock he does that — to break Manning's record of 275. For perspective, Russell Wilson had 267 and Dan Marino had 266.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.