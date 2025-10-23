Arrowhead Report

The State of the Chiefs Entering Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs have been playing great football as of late. They are a top team and they will continue to get better as the season goes on.

Michael Canelo

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) greets fans as he leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) greets fans as he leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a different team than what they showed the first few weeks of the season. The Chiefs are showing that they are coming, and it is fast. The team has done a great job of making the adjustments. This team is playing the best football of the season, and they are a top team in the National Football League right now. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff. I have this team playing with confidence.

The Chiefs are only getting better by the week. They now have everyone back on the offensive side of the ball. The thing for this Chiefs team is about staying healthy for the rest of the season. But if they can do that, they are going to be a hard team to beat, no matter what team they are playing. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing like an MVP, and he is playing his best football right now. We have not seen this in a couple of years from Mahomes.

mm
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

All these considerations for the Chiefs coming into the season and the first few weeks are gone. The Chiefs are going into a good stretch of their schedule, and they are in the right place for the AFC and the AFC West.

Bill Huber released his latest NFL Power Rankings On SI and he has the Chiefs at the No. 2 spot heading into Week 8.

kmmk
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) celebrates after defeating the against the Las Vegas Raiders in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Take it from Rashee Rice, who until Sunday was a spectator over the season’s first six games. Asked what he learned during his time away, Rice was revealing: “How each week, we figure out what we're doing wrong and we fix it right away.” After they struggled on offense over the season’s first three games, they’ve scored early and often to take pressure off their defense, which ranks among the NFL’s top three in fewest points allowed (17.7 per game).
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI

fff
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) scrambles with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do right before the trade deadline. Will they be making any moves that they believe will make the team better?

OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.