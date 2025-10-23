The State of the Chiefs Entering Week 8
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a different team than what they showed the first few weeks of the season. The Chiefs are showing that they are coming, and it is fast. The team has done a great job of making the adjustments. This team is playing the best football of the season, and they are a top team in the National Football League right now. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff. I have this team playing with confidence.
The Chiefs are only getting better by the week. They now have everyone back on the offensive side of the ball. The thing for this Chiefs team is about staying healthy for the rest of the season. But if they can do that, they are going to be a hard team to beat, no matter what team they are playing. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing like an MVP, and he is playing his best football right now. We have not seen this in a couple of years from Mahomes.
All these considerations for the Chiefs coming into the season and the first few weeks are gone. The Chiefs are going into a good stretch of their schedule, and they are in the right place for the AFC and the AFC West.
Bill Huber released his latest NFL Power Rankings On SI and he has the Chiefs at the No. 2 spot heading into Week 8.
Take it from Rashee Rice, who until Sunday was a spectator over the season’s first six games. Asked what he learned during his time away, Rice was revealing: “How each week, we figure out what we're doing wrong and we fix it right away.” After they struggled on offense over the season’s first three games, they’ve scored early and often to take pressure off their defense, which ranks among the NFL’s top three in fewest points allowed (17.7 per game).
It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do right before the trade deadline. Will they be making any moves that they believe will make the team better?
