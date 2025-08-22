Time to Shine: Chiefs Rookie Has Prime Opportunity Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For those who question Ashton Gillotte’s relentless motor, just check the stats. The Chiefs’ rookie defensive end led the nation in quarterback hurries last year at Louisville.
Affecting the quarterback and creating sack opportunities for teammates is more valuable than sacks. Just ask Jared Verse, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Rams’ edge rusher didn’t even lead rookies on his own team in sacks but won the award based on his ability to create problems for offensive lines.
Gillotte isn’t likely to win that award as a third-round selection (66th overall), but he’s certainly capable of creating opportunities for Chris Jones, George Karlaftis and others. Defensive line coach Joe Cullen sees a lot of similarities in Karlaftis and Gillotte.
“They were coached by the same coach,” Cullen said during camp, referring to Louisville’s defensive line coach Mark Hagen. “Coach Hagen did a great job with George at Purdue, and now he’s at Louisville. But very similar. Both have great motors, both love football, so really, really similar.”
And with Felix Anudike-Uzomah on season-ending injured reserve, Gillotte has a clear runway beginning with Friday’s preseason finale against Chicago (7:20 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Opportunity on defense
Count Steve Spagnuolo among those closely watching Gillotte. What the Chiefs do with their final defensive roster, including defensive end Malik Herring, likely depends largely on what the rookie can do Friday against Caleb Williams and the Bears.
“I know we’ve kept five ends,” Spagnuolo said Tuesday, “and then it’s four, and then maybe I think sometimes we kept six. But it might be one less tackle or one less linebacker.
“But in Felix’s case, the next defensive end is there. Malik got an opportunity to jump up in there. And Ashton’s been playing good football, so we’ll see how it pans out.”
Opportunity on special teams
Gillotte has panned out well on special teams, where coordinator Dave Toub loved what the rookie provided last Friday at Seattle.
“He had three tackles on special teams,” Toub said, “he had a knockdown block, he’s an animal out there. So, I’m excited about him as another rookie.”
Gillotte enjoys special teams and added his goal is to help that phase of the team rank among the NFL’s best. Regardless of his defensive contributions, he knows the team is counting on him for special teams.
“I think Coach Toub has put me in a lot of positions to work and compete,” Gillotte said Tuesday. “And that’s kind of the bridge of trust there, him putting me in position just to be able to work or put my talents on display. Then just doing it from there.”
While a lock to make the roster, Gillotte because of his special-teams prowess indirectly affects the Chiefs’ decisions at other positions, including wide receiver. Tyquan Thornton, for example, is a virtual lock to make the roster, but he’s also a much different special-teams player, as Toub explained Tuesday.
“The thing about it is, he’s a slight guy,” Toub said, referring to the 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver. “So, he’s got to use his speed; he’s got to use his quickness to get around people. He’s not going to run over anybody like Gillotte. We just got to find a role for him.”
Gillotte isn’t going to be a gunner on the punt team, like Thornton, but the 6-3, 270-pound rookie is a candidate to lead the Chiefs in total snaps (defense and special teams combined). They figure to need his defensive snaps, too.
Sacks lead to Super Bowl titles
In both 2022 and 2023, the last two seasons Kansas City won the Super Bowl, Spagnuolo’s unit finished second among NFL teams in sacks. Last year, the Chiefs were tied for 18th.
But insert Gillotte and second-round defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott – Gillotte’s new roommate -- into the rotation on passing downs and the Chiefs might’ve indirectly helped Patrick Mahomes by applying more pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
