Analyst Ranks Chiefs' Andy Reid Exactly Where He Should Be
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most successful franchises in the National Football League in recent years. A large part of that is due to the talent they have on the field but also the leadership on the sidelines wearing the headsets. Primarily, head coach Andy Reid.
Coach Reid has been a bolt of lightning for the Chiefs' franchise since taking over in 2013. While he was successful before joining the Kansas City organization, his claim to fame is surely the dynasty run that the Chiefs are in now. So much so that some might forget how special of a head coach he was before his days with the Chiefs.
In the 420 games he has been a head coach, Reid holds an overall record of 273-146-1. He's also been a part of three Super Bowl championship teams and has led franchises to both AFC and NFC championships. The work that Coach Reid has done is as special as the work some of the players do on the field.
That being said, a ton of talk has gone around the NFL world following the announcement that the Philadelphia Eagles extended their head coach, Nick Sirianni. In a debate to be had, Sirianni could one day enter the conversation as an elite head coach, but according to one analyst, that time hasn't arrived yet.
First Things First's Nick Wright created a Top 10 list of head coaches to choose from if the NFL were to expand to 33 teams, and you could draft a head coach. Coach Reid sits atop the list, and rightfully so.
"I would take Andy Reid, I would take Sean McVay, (Kevin) Wildes doesn't like Kyle Shanahan... I would take Jim Harbaugh, I would take Mike Tomlin," Wright said. "Does any of that feel disrespectful to Nick Sirianni?"
In Coach Sirianni's tenure thus far with the Eagles, he holds an overall record of 48-20, has won two NFC East division titles, and has a .500 record in the Super Bowl, splitting one win and one loss a piece.
Wright would then expand his list from the original five stated and revealed the head coaches he believes rank in spots six through ten. Sirianni is once again nowhere to be seen.
"I would rather have Kevin O'Connell, Matt LaFleur, Pete Carroll, Dan Campbell, and Sean Payton over Nick Sirianni."
While Coach Sirianni and the Eagles were able to dethrone the Chiefs on their quest in three-peating the Super Bowl, overall, Coach Reid still sits as the best head coach currently in the NFL in Wright's eyes.
You can always follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE