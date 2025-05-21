Analysts Sound Off on Chiefs' Andy Reid's Contract
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best head coaches in the history of the National Football League in Andy Reid. Not only does Coach Reid have a winning mentality, he is able to bring it out in every player that he coaches. It checks out for how successful the Chiefs have been under his leadership.
Last season, the Chiefs franchise announced that both Coach Reid and general manager Brett Veach's contracts have been extended to keep them in Kansas City. Reid's new deal is through 2029 and made him the highest-paid coach in the NFL, but another contract might have surpassed it.
Announced on Monday by ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni's contract with the organization was extended. The details of the extension haven't been disclosed, but following a Super Bowl championship over the Chiefs, some would assume it to be a hefty pay raise.
However, on a Tuesday edition of Pro Football Talk with analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Florio posed the question on which NFL head coach is the best in the league currently. Simms' response will surely make the Chiefs Kingdom happy.
"It's hard not to say Andy Reid for what he's done over the last few years," Simms said. "Expectations, personalities, answering the bell when things are against you all the time. I'd say Andy Reid."
Florio would agree. Then Florio would break down players in the league that are making an annual salary of $30 million per season.
"Amon-Ra St. Brown, Derek Stingley Jr, Tyreek Hill, Brandon Aiyuk," Florio rattled off. "There's no way you'd rather have any of those players versus Andy Reid. You want Reid. This is nothing against the players, the point is, Reid should be making $30 million per year."
Coach Reid is the type of head coach that franchises want leading their organization. However, head coaches rarely make as much as the players do, but even when they do become "free agents" so to say, Florio believes it's more of a gentleman's agreement.
"But there's never been, that I can think of, a coach who had the attitude of, I'm finishing my contract and I'm gonna be a free agent. There's no salary cap, there's no franchise tag, there's nothing to keep me from going to another team and breaking the bank. And I think it doesn't happen because the coaches have been close enough to the centers of power to understand, you better not do that."
"We're not gonna stab each other in the back or the front or the side No. And take one of the other team's coaches no matter how badly we want him. We're not gonna break the bank to steal that asset. It's a gentleman's agreement that is textbook collusion."
