Why Aren't the Chiefs Favorites Heading into the 2025 Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs are usually the favorites heading into a new season to compete for the Super Bowl. But heading into the 2025 season, they are not favorites to win their division, even after winning it for the last nine seasons. They are also not favorites to come out of the AFC to get to the big game.
Why is everyone writing off the Chiefs after their recent history of success?
The Chiefs not only want to get back to the Super Bowl, but they want to finish the job and win it again. The Chiefs will run it back with key players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. Those three players want it as bad as the rookies and younger players because they know that this can be the last season of those three players playing together on the same team.
The Chiefs have had a lot of turnover this offseason. They lost a lot of players from last year's team, but they also replaced those players with players that the Chiefs think can come in and play better and give the team the best chance to win next season. The team does have a lot of questions to answer regarding the issues they had from last season, in the upcoming season.
That can be a huge reason why many are writing off the Chiefs. The turnover they have had this offseason is more than we have seen in previous years. It can also be that other teams have gotten better themselves. And now we have seen a couple of blueprints of how to beat the Chiefs.
But all that we have seen before, and they are still picking against the Chiefs. The Chiefs' coaching staff has done a great job of getting the new players ready to have success not only under them in Kansas City but in the National Football League.
The Chiefs have been able to find players who come in and buy into what they are trying to do. The Chiefs are heading into the season with many questions in important areas on both sides of the ball, but like we have seen many times before, they have answered the call the following season. No time to panic in Kansas City.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.