Chiefs' Andy Reid Provides Training Camp Updates on 2 TEs
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of value on their hands in their tight end room for the 2025 campaign. In what could be the final season for legendary tight end Travis Kelce, his leadership is ever more valuable this season, as it could be the final time young players can pick his brain on the football field.
Kelce went into this season with a huge question mark hanging over his head. Several thought we had seen the last of Kelce in a Chiefs uniform following the 2024 season, but from the horse's mouth, Kelce is determined to play out the final year of his contract before thinking about retirement.
The Chiefs may not get prime Kelce in 2025, but his leadership will be felt on the field. Thus far through training camp, head coach Andy Reid has said that Kelce is moving well, almost as if he's aging like fine wine. However, it's just training camp, so more eyes will continue to be on him as the Chiefs inch closer to the regular season.
Coach Reid spoke to the media on Sunday and was asked about his impressions of Kelce through training camp. His response will make those in Chiefs Kingdom smile, knowing he still has the drive.
- "He's done a good job, he's been in a good rotation with Noah (Gray). And so he's done good," Coach Reid said.
Jared Wiley Update
Coach Reid also touched on young tight end Jared Wiley and his progression this offseason. Wiley, the franchise's fourth-round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered a season-ending torn ACL. The tight end room could use a player like Wiley this season, but Coach Reid and his staff have kept a close eye on him.
- "He's got a little swelling in there, so we just gotta watch that. And we're trying to limit his reps and ease him in, but it's swollen up a little bit, so we're just keeping an eye on it," Coach Reid said.
Noah Gray has seen both Kelce and Wiley this training camp and has liked what he has seen from both. Whether it's how Kelce is shining as a leader or it's Wiley showing his grit and determination to return from an injury. All in all, the Chiefs have a deep tight end room that will help them succeed once more in 2025.
