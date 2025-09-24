Chiefs Get Striking Ranking After First Win of the Season
The Kansas City Chiefs got their first win of the season in Week 3. It was over a team that they were favorites in and one that left more question marks than answers.
The Chiefs beat the New York Giants, as many expected, but the way they did it was not impressive. In that game the Chiefs look all out of sorts, especially in the first half. That is when a lot of things did not go the way of the Chiefs. The offense did not look like it was in sync once again, which is big.
On the defense side, they held it down for the most part in the passing department. But when it came to stopping the run, that is where they struggled. That is surprising because that is the one thing this Chiefs defense does so well. At the end, the Chiefs did the most important thing, and that was to get a win. That is the most important thing for this Chiefs team right now, as they try to climb back into the AFC West, but more importantly, trying to get things going.
The Chiefs have not looked like themselves so far through three weeks of the season, but there is still time to make adjustments and see if they can get their playmakers back. That is going to be a good thing for them as the season goes on. The Chiefs want to get back to the big game and win it all. The way they are playing, it is going to take a lot more than that to get them there. It all starts with the offense and how well they can execute.
Chiefs Latest Power Ranking
As we look towards Week 4 of the season, we look at where the Chiefs were ranked in the latest On SI NFL power rankings. On SI ranked the Chiefs No. 11 going into Week 4.
"Defense and deep balls have saved the Chiefs, and Tyquan Thornton (19.0) ranks second in the league in yards per catch. The Patriots castaway, a former second-round pick, is keeping Kansas City’s offense from collapsing while the Chiefs await the return of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy," said our Zak Gilbert.
