Andy Reid Updates Chiefs Injuries, O-Line Competition
Combined with humidity, the 94-degree heat in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday actually felt like 108, according to one weather outlet. But later in the Chiefs’ full-pads practice, when Josh Simmons squared off in a scrap with fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte, the temperature went up even more.
“Yeah, you answered it right there,” head coach Andy Reid confirmed when a reporter asked whether the heat was to blame. “Competitive spirit, man. It's hot, and you get ornery.
“Hard work. You know, you're out here in the heat and it's tough, but the guys battled through. I appreciate the tempo they set and all the energy that they gave.”
Reid has to like the energy from his rookie class, especially Simmons. The first-round selection has held onto the left-tackle role with a bulldog grip, holding off competition from free agent Jaylon Moore. But in addition to occasional reps at left tackle, Moore has worked at right tackle while Jawaan Taylor was on the PUP list and, beginning Tuesday, started working at left guard.
“He's working all three of those spots,” Reid said of Moore, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract in March and has never played guard. “And really both guards, so he can do either or. We're just working. We need everybody.”
Everybody, including Kingsley Suamataia. The second-year lineman, drafted in the second round last year, is also beginning his first full season at offensive guard. A tackle most of his football life, he’s been given the first-team reps in place of Joe Thuney at left guard after the team traded the All-Pro to Chicago. Mike Caliendo is also in the mix.
Suamataia got his first NFL snaps at guard in the regular-season finale last year, a meaningless 38-0 loss at Denver, but has taken most of the reps at left guard in training camp. Reid has been pleased so far.
“Yeah, he's done a nice job,” Reid said. “He’s really battled in there. Looks solid. Really like what we see.
“We only have five spots, so you gotta try to move people around and make sure they can do everything.”
injury updates, including Hollywood Brown
The Chiefs’ offense got a scare during Tuesday’s practice when Hollywood Brown left on a medical cart with what. Afterward, Reid told reporters he didn’t have a lot of information other than Brown had an ankle injury and the team didn’t believe it was serious. Insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday afternoon that Brown avoided serious injury and could return as early as Wednesday.
Reid also said linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (ankle), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), and cornerback Darius Rush (hamstring). Cornerback Eric Scott (hamstring), wide receiver Xavier Worthy (head), linebacker Cooper McDonald (illness) and wide receiver Skyy Moore (hamstring) missed all or portions of Tuesday’s practice.
