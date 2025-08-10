Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Chiefs' First Preseason Game
The Kansas City Chiefs headed to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener. The Chiefs come into the preseason with a lot to work on and a lot to see. They have a lot of new key pieces on the team this season. The Chiefs also had a lot of rookies they picked up this offseason that they want to get a good look at.
The Chiefs are looking to get back to the Super Bowl this season. This preseason, they will be looking at what players are going to be on the roster to help them make another deep run to the Super Bowl.
For the Chiefs' offense, they came out firing. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to an opening drive touchdown. That is a good sign early in the preseason for this Chiefs offense. We all know that the Chiefs want to be dominant on offense in 2025.
Social Media
"Chiefs second-year S Jaden Hicks with the easy interception. Kyler Murray threw it right to him. Two turnovers forced by KansasCity in just over five minutes of game time."
I've seen enough. See you in February for the parade, KansasCity.
"Well that was a quick touchdown drive for the Chiefs and a painful start for the cardinals! Easy payday for first string
TOUCHDOWN KANSASCITY!"
"That drive just turned the heat up — double digits and no signs of slowing!"
"So freaking happy to be watching Chiefs football again!"
"K Harrison Butker hits a 58-yarder field goal right down the middle! Chiefs tie things up at 17 about halfway through the 3rd quarter."
Butker looking like he is in mid season form already.
"Have a day, Chris Roland-Wallace! Recovers the fumble on the opening kickoff, then picks off the Clayton Tune pass to put the Chiefs in business in the 3rd quarter. Good looks when you're on the 4th string of the depth chart!"
"Your reminder that Chris Oladokun serves as scout team quarterback whenever the Chiefs play a team with a mobile quarterback, and he's mimicked the likes of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. He's a great guy to have on the practice squad."
It was a good first preseason game for the Chiefs. They started the way they have been practicing. It was good to see the offense and defense look good.
