The Chiefs Have to Take a Different Route This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs want nothing more than to get back to the Super Bowl and have a winning outcome this time around this season.
When it comes down to the Chiefs, they are playing for one thing and one thing only in a National Football League season, and that is a Super Bowl. Anything less than that is not considered a successful season in their books. A lot of it has to do with the fact that they know they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid leading the way.
The Chiefs know that they have a long way to go before they start even thinking about another Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs also know that if they want to return to the big game, they are going to have to fix the things they were horrible at last season. The Chiefs will have a different look on the defense side, but the offense is looking to lead the way this season and help the defense more than they did last season.
If there is one team that has an opportunity to get back to the Super Bowl, it's the Chiefs. They have proven it before, and they will look to do that once again. The Chiefs have a way of doing it the way they want to. And this season, they know they will be challenged in different ways, but they also know that they have a good team and an opportunity to get back to the top in 2025.
One analyst believes that the Chiefs can have success next season, but they are going to have to take a path that they have not taken before in the Andy Reid ERA.
Chiefs Wild Card Team?
"I think that the Chiefs can get back to the Super Bowl. I do not think they get there via winning their division this year," said NFL analyst Courtney Cronin on First Take. "Denver has the best defense in that division. Another year with Sean Payton and Bo Nix, and knows the offense."
"I think that the Chiefs still have a great path, even as a wildcard team, of getting there."
