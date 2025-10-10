Arrowhead Report

Next Steps: Mark Donovan Details Chiefs Stadium Situation

The Kansas City Chiefs took a 'big step' toward their future home this week.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans walk in the parking lot before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans walk in the parking lot before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With regard to the Chiefs’ stadium situation, training camp is over and the season is underway.

It’s open season with regard to the largest players in the stadium-design space. Now that the Chiefs have gathered feedback from fans and met with other teams building new facilities -- such as Jacksonville this past weekend – they’ve now hired CAA ICON to manage the process of fielding the first visuals of a new domed stadium in Kansas.

Construction continues at the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those initial submissions arrived this week at Denver-based CAA ICON, which has played important roles in NFL projects such as the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The process is called request for qualifications (RFQ). Consider it the season-opening kickoff.

“We haven’t determined what our potential dome stadium in Kansas is going to look like,” president Mark Donovan said Monday in Jacksonville. “These guys are going to help us pick the
firm that’s going to work with us, just like Populous did on renovation.”

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arrowhead update

Renovation on the Missouri side is still a highly viable option. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is soon to become the NFL’s second-oldest venue, once the Bears leave Soldier Field later this decade. But the Chiefs (and many of their fans) carry a sentimental attachment to their home since 1972.

And Populous was busy on that front this week. The global architectural design firm and longtime Chiefs partner supplied the team with new concepts for another round of Arrowhead renovations.

“So, think of it from the standpoint of enhancing the fan experience outside the stadium,” Donovan said, “mainly through better tailgating and different tailgating options like, celebrate what we’re really good at, but make it better and accessible, things like that. And then what are the fan-engagement things you do in the building?”

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A military flyover is performed prior to a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A few obstacles still to clear

Whatever that is, anything on the Missouri side figures to encounter a few preliminary hurdles. First, the Royals haven’t determined their future home, and the Kauffman Stadium footprint is a major part of what the Chiefs would like to do at Arrowhead.

“In the scenario where we're moving forward with the renovation,” Donovan explained, “we still have to demo and be able to use that land. So, if that hasn't been decided, that puts a bit of a challenge into our plan.”

Sep 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) hits a two run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another challenge is that the Chiefs can’t envision an Arrowhead renovation scenario without funding from Jackson County. That measure will go to a vote on Nov. 4.

“I don't think there's a viable plan in Missouri without a Jackson County sales tax,” Donovan added. “So, if that doesn’t happen, it’d be difficult to envision this thing making sense.”

The team’s Arrowhead Stadium lease expires in 2031.

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general overall aerial view of Arrowhead Stadium (foreground) and Kauffman Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A big step

“This is a step,” he said, referring to the revisions from Populous and opening of the RFQ process on the Kansas side. “It’s a big step. This costs a lot of money to do, and we're investing to make that happen. Doing the next version of the renovation is another step in the process. So, we're going to continue down both paths until we know exactly what we're going to do, and then we'll make a decision and go.”

