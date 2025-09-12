Arrowhead Report

Chiefs’ Stadium Situation Back in Spotlight After NFL Announcements

2 teams unveiled significant stadium announcements this week, including an AFC West foe.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) attempts to catch a pass against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) attempts to catch a pass against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Perhaps the decision to trade up in the first round to draft Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Maybe Lamar Hunt’s visionary choice to move his AFL franchise 500 miles north to Kansas City in May of 1963.

The call Clark Hunt and Mark Donovan are contemplating with regard to the Chiefs’ future home stadium is arguably the most important in team history. And while on the surface it might seem like a good problem – like having too many Patrick Mahomes-like quarterbacks – it’s much more like rush-hour traffic on the I-70/I-435 interchange.

Andy Reid, Ben Johnso
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“There’ve been so many days,” Donovan said Aug. 24, “when you walk out of meetings saying, 'We're good, this is the path we're going. And then the next day, it's like, ‘Yeah, except for this, this and this we have to get done.’ Then you go back to the other side and say, ‘OK, can we do this?' There's a lot of starts and stops.”

The process might’ve gotten a rear-end nudge this week when two NFL teams announced firm plans with regard to their future homes, including AFC West rival Denver.

Bo Nix, Patrick Mahome
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Denver moving full-steam ahead

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced a preferred site to build a privately funded retractable-roof stadium in an abandoned rail yard near downtown. Plans call for a mixed-use district, similar to the Chiefs’ vision for the domed stadium they’re contemplating in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

The new Denver stadium is targeted to open in 2031. That’s the same year the Chiefs’ lease expires at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chicago settles on site

The Chicago Bears also are targeting 2031 as the year they christen their new home. In an open letter to fans on Monday, before Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Vikings, president Kevin Warren said the team has finalized an Arlington Heights, Ill., location.

“We are at a pivotal juncture of the Chicago Bears franchise to build a new stadium,” Warren wrote, “our future home in Arlington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction. This is the year to finalize our stadium plans so we can officially bid to host a Super Bowl as soon as 2031.”

Chief
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders run on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hosting Super Bowls is a significant impetus, too. The Broncos also mentioned that possibility in unveiling their stadium plans this week. Kansas City would figure to be in that rotation as well, should the Chiefs move to Kansas and play underneath a roof.

The Chicago move also is significant because the Bears have spent most of their history playing in venerable Soldier Field, which opened in 1924. Once the team moves away from the lakefront venue, Arrowhead Stadium will become the NFL’s second-oldest facility, opened in 1972. Lambeau Field (1957) would then be the oldest.

Even before this week’s NFL stadium announcements, Clark Hunt said last month that while there’s nothing new on the Chiefs’ situation, the team leadership does feel a sense of urgency to make the decision. Donovan added the team was closer than ever.

The Chiefs compared to Chicago and Denver are in a favorable situation because of their geography. The team represents a city that exists across state lines of Kansas and Missouri, and both states badly want the team’s home address.

On July 7, the Legislative Coordinating Council in Kansas unanimously approved an extension to use bonds to cover 70 percent of a proposed domed stadium’s cost, should the Chiefs decide to move. The announcement included a deadline of June 30, 2026, although the committee indicated it is seeking an answer by the end of the 2025 calendar, from not only the Chiefs but also the Kansas City Royals.

Missouri, meanwhile, is offering a package signed by Gov. Mike Kehoe hammered out at a special session with state lawmakers. That package includes bonds paying for up to 50 percent of a new stadium or renovated Arrowhead, plus up to $50 million in tax credits and local-government aid.

Your best selection on the menu of Chiefs news and information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on the Chiefs’ next home by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI