A Step was Made to Keep the Chiefs in Missouri
The Kansas City Chiefs got home-field advantage better than any other team in the National Football League. Arrowhead has been a staple for the Chiefs for a long time.
And playing there is like no other. No matter what is going on with the Chiefs, the fans always show up. We have seen the images and videos throughout the years of fans lining up many hours before the start of games, ready to cheer on the Chiefs.
Also, many teams, players, and coaches have talked about how hard it is to play at Arrowhead Stadium. It is like no other. The fans make themselves known on every play, and it gives the Chiefs an extreme advantage.
The Chiefs have explored making a new stadium, and that has its ups and downs. Of course, the Chiefs do not want to give their full home field advantage away, but the franchise is due for a new stadium.
The state of Missouri recently took a step closer to keeping the Chiefs in the state.
"The Missouri House on Tuesday endorsed a new framework of financial incentives to try to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from possibly leaving the state by helping fund new or renovated stadiums for them," said
The legislation, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe, would authorize the state to issue bonds valued at up to half the cost of the stadium projects and allow tax credits of up to $50 million. But the plan doesn't list a total cost or a location for the stadiums, leaving those details to be negotiated later," said David A. Lieb of the Associated Press.
"Missouri lawmakers are scrambling to try to counter, which authorized its own package of incentives last year after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, that would have helped finance a $2 billion ballpark district for the Royals in downtown Kansas City and an $800 million renovation of the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium."
“I can’t imagine the economic landscape without the Chiefs and the Royals in Missouri,” said Republican state Rep. Chris Brown, of Kansas City, who presented the plan to colleagues. But more than that, “the Chiefs and the Royals literally are a part of us to some degree, they are a fabric woven within the state of Missouri.”
