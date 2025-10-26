Arrowhead Report

Which Chiefs’ Rookie Deserves More Playing Time

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 draft class has been playing well up to this point in the season. Which of their rookies deserves an increased workload?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

In response to their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs put together an impressive draft class to bounce back. Obviously, the star of the show is their first-round pick, Josh Simmons, who directly addressed their biggest need, which was their offensive line.

Simmons has been an important piece in their offensive line's turnaround, and is exactly who they needed to draft. That's not to discredit their other rookies, who have found their own roles in this team. Players like Brashard Smith or Nohl Williams have looked good in the sporadic minutes they've been given.

Rookie Team of the Week

Josh Simmons
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jim Wyman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article talking about the best rookie performances from week 7. The Chiefs' beatdown over the Las Vegas Raiders saw a lot of impressive performances across their roster, but Ashton Gillotte had himself the game of his career and is a prime candidate for an increased workload moving forward.

"The Chiefs had about as decisive a victory as you’ll see in their 31-0 romp of the Raiders, and rookie Ashton Gillotte out of Louisville got to show that he deserves a bigger role on this Chiefs defensive line. Gillotte recorded a quarterback hit on 10 pass-rushing snaps and was even better against the run, posting a 72.2 run-defense grade with zero negatively-graded plays", said Wyman.

Ashton Gillotte
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the few criticisms one can have against the Chiefs' defense this season has been how unimpressive their defensive line has looked. Whether that's due to injuries or a Chris Jones regression, it's something the Chiefs need to fix if they want to continue their dynasty.

Gillotte gives them some of the pressure they've been lacking, and is clearly the future for them on the right side of the defensive line. While he has yet to record a sack in his young career, he already has a blocked kick and has stuffed a run multiple times.

Ashton Gillet
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) leaves the field against the Baltimore Ravens after game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gillotte deserves more playing time, and if he continues to play like he did against the Raiders, he's bound to increase his role until his insertion into the starting lineup is inevitable.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.