One Thing the Chiefs Have To Look Out for on MNF
The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to get better as the season rolls along, notching another win against the Las Vegas Raiders. That win helps improve their record against AFC West teams to 1 - 1 so far in 2025
One of the most underrated aspects of that beatdown is how well their offensive line was able to keep Patrick Mahomes safe and secure in the pocket. They didn't allow Rashee Rice's debut to be ruined by the Raiders' defensive line, and it went a long way in helping the Chiefs balloon their lead to 31 points.
PFF Team of the Week
Gordon McGuinness is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article where he went over some of the brightest performances in week 7. For the Chiefs, their stellar offensive line play earned them the title of the offensive line of the week.
"Despite playing much of the game with two backups, the Chiefs’ offensive line held strong against the Las Vegas Raiders. The unit allowed Patrick Mahomes to be knocked down just once — with the lone sack credited to running back Isiah Pacheco — while paving the way for a rushing attack that totaled 152 yards on the ground", said McGuinness.
The Chiefs' next opponents are the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, which means that their offensive line has one extra day of rest to get healthy.
Currently, the Chiefs are dealing with three major injuries across their offensive line that can hinder their game plan if they don't get healthy by Monday night.
Jawaan Taylor, Josh Simmons, and Trey Smith are all questionable heading into the Chiefs' next game, and those are some of their best offensive lineman on their roster. Jaylon Moore and Wanya Morris will have to continue to be inserted into the starting lineup, and while they played well against the Raiders, the Commanders have a defensive line that can create problems.
The Chiefs must beat the Commanders if they want to continue gaining momentum and establish themselves as real contenders. These injuries aren't something that they can brush off, and it'll be a test of their resilience and craftiness to see how they deal with it.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on whether the Chiefs' offensive line can be ready when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.