What Was Most Impressive About Chiefs' Week 7 Domination
To say the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders would be an understatement. A 31 - 0 blowout win against a divisional rival will always boost the morale of a team, but this win means so much more to the Chiefs than just any other divisional game.
This was their chance to secure a winning record for the first time this season, and on top of that, Rashee Rice made his 2025 season debut in this game. The Chiefs had no excuse as to why they'd lose this game, and thankfully, they showed there was no reason to fear a potential upset.
Week 7 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article where he gives out grades to each team based on how they performed in week 7. The Chiefs had arguably their best game of the season. No question that performance earns them an A+.
"For the first time all season, Patrick Mahomes had his full arsenal of weapons available to him on offense and it definitely showed. With Rashee Rice back from his six-game suspension, Mahomes went off with 286 yards passing and three touchdowns in just three quarters of action (He spent the fourth quarter on the bench)", said Breech.
This was the one time the Chiefs' offense was going to get the benefit of the doubt, with them trying to figure out Rice's place in their lineup. Instead of struggling early on, their connection picked up right where it left off last year, and now that they've shown what they're capable of, there's no going back.
"As good as the offense was, the defense might have been better: The unit didn't allow a third-down conversion while also holding the Raiders under 100 yards of total offense. The defense also pitched the team's first shutout in 14 years. After struggling at times through the first six weeks, the Chiefs officially look like a serious Super Bowl contender".
Their defense picked up some of the early-season slack a couple of weeks ago, and it was only a matter of time before their offense caught up to their level. Not allowing a third-down conversion is impressive enough, even if the Raiders' offense is anemic.
The Chiefs' most impressive trait they displayed in their blowout win against the Raiders is that it doesn't matter how one side of the ball is playing; the other one picks up the slack. If they can both operate at a high level, the Chiefs are right back to being the favorites to win it all.
