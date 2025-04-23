Should Chiefs Trade Up For Ashton Jeanty?
The Kansas City Chiefs have shown in the past that they have no issue trading up in the draft line if a certain player they feel confident in is projected to go before their original slot. It happened in 2017 when they traded up to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and we have all seen how that has benefited the franchise.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just a day away, the Chiefs could be in a position once again where they want to trade up and nab a star player. One star player who is worth moving up in the draft order for is running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
Jeanty is projected to be a Top 10 pick, and if that is truly the case, Kansas City would need to make a move. The Chiefs' running back room for the current season seems flexible, especially since several players are on expiring contracts.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Jeanty could be one of those players who is worth trading up for.
"If there’s a player who will elicit a trade up into the top 10, I think it will be Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty," Breer wrote. "The reason, to me, is simple: After Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are picked, this year’s class is short on blue-chip talent. But in a mess of relative mediocrity, Jeanty is the real deal."
The Chiefs would likely have to give a haul in return for jumping into the Top 10, given they are slotted to pick at 31st overall. The franchise has players that could be on the trade block to make the deal happen, but it would likely take more than just a single player to get the job done.
The Chiefs do have a secure enough running back room to where they wouldn't need to move up, but as Breer stated, it could easily be a possibility for any willing enough franchise to make the jump. Kansas City needs to address certain areas primarily in the draft before it thinks about moving up, unless it is to address more pressing needs.
