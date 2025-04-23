Final Chiefs Mock Draft: Who Goes No. 31?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League's franchises will all be on the clock on Thursday to kick off the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs currently hold the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with multiple mock drafts having leaned one way all offseason.
The Chiefs are predicted to address the offensive line with their first round selection. Following a disappointing lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Draft is a chance for Kansas City to add reinforcement to the roster as they look to punch their ticket back to the NFL Playoffs
With that said, here is our final mock draft going into Thursday night.
1st Round, Pick 31: Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
The Chiefs have been linked to grabbing an offenive lineman all offseason, and with the first round pick for the franchise, the Chiefs would select Josh Conerly out of Oregon. He is ranked the fifth best OT in the NFL Draft, and would be able to provide much needed insurance for the offensive line, with a huge upside in the future.
2nd Round, Pick 63: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
Kansas City has a weaker side when it comes to its defensive end position. With George Karlaftis holding down the left side of the line, the Chiefs would bring in Oluwafemi Oladejo out of UCLA. His improved game over the last two years is promising.
Oladejo recorded 4.5 quarterback sacks last season for the Bruins and has a chance to turn into a productive player once defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gets to work with him.
3rd Round, Pick 66: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
The Chiefs could be in the market for a tight end, given legendary Travis Kelce is closer to the end of his career than he is the beginning. Elijah Arroyo is coming off a season where he recorded 590 receiving yards in 35 receptions. He also scored seven touchdowns for the program.
If the front office is serious about getting a young tight end for the future, Arroyo has a ton of upside. He is projected to be taken in the second round, making him a steal of a third-round pick for Kansas City.
3rd Round, Pick 95: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
Ransom shined last season for the Buckeyes, collecting a collegiate career high 75 total tackles, with 46 of them being solos. Projected to go in the third or fourth round, falling to the Chiefs in the latter half of the third round makes the pick more realistic.
4th Round, Pick 133: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
TeSlaa made his impact known last season for the Arkansas Razorbacks, as he hauled in 546 receiving yards in 28 receptions. He averaged 19.5 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns for the crew.
Projected as a fourth-round selection, the Chiefs could get immediate signs of a good player in TeSlaa should they select him as another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
6th Round, Pick 226: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan
The running back class is deep enough for the Chiefs to take on in the latter half of the draft. Nabbing a player like Kalel Mullings would provide much added depth to the running back room, as the franchise could be indecisive on whether or not their current running backs are the answers.
6th Round, Pick 251: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
Two Buckeyes would be making their way to Kansas City, as the Chiefs selected defensive tackle Ty Hamilton out of Ohio State. Projected to go in the fourth round, the Chiefs could take advantage of him falling down by adding him to a big role on the defensive line as Kansas City looks to improve in that category.
6th Round, Pick 257: Drew Kendall, OC, Boston College
"He’s not a bender, so I expect him to have trouble dealing with A-gap pluggers and longer bull-rushers who can roll him into the pocket. Kendall’s technique, toughness, and intelligence are important elements as a center, but given his measurables and lack of position flexibility, his ceiling might be on the lower end," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
