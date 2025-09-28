Arrowhead Report

Chiefs, Ravens Announce Inactives

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in an early season AFC clash.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives for the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives for the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No news is good news for the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was not listed among the inactives, meaning the Chiefs expect him to arrive from his aunt’s funeral in time for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens (CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) on Sunday afternoon.

The All-Pro defensive tackle also didn’t receive a late questionable designation, but whether he arrives in time for warmups is certainly questionable according to insider Jeff Darlington.

The other big name not on the Chiefs’ list is wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who’s expected to return to his starting role in the Kansas City offense. Worthy has missed all but the first three plays of the season since a friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce in Brazil.

Xavier Worth
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Worthy (dislocated shoulder, torn labrum) didn’t appear restricted in his movement during the early periods when media were allowed to view practice over the last two weeks.

Starting defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) will miss their second straight games.

Kyle Van Noy, Travis Jone
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) react after a play during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

On Baltimore’s side, the Ravens placed Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve Saturday and will play the Chiefs without their entire starting defensive line.

Head coach John Harbaugh already ruled out Madubuike earlier in the week. The Ravens are also missing their other two starters in that front, nose tackle Travis Jones (knee) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle), a Texas Tech teammate of Patrick Mahomes.

Also inactive for Baltimore are cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf). Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed practice time this week with an ankle injury, is active.

One development to watch as Sunday’s game unfolds is the return of Baltimore tight end Isiah Likely, who fell an inch shy of catching a game-tying touchdown on the final play the last time Baltimore visited Kansas City (the 2024 season opener). The explosive tight end is active and expected to make his 2025 debut.

Isaiah Likel
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Likely sustained a foot early in training camp and missed the season’s first three weeks, but progressed through practice this week.

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • DB Kristian Fulton
  • TE Jared Wiley
  • RB Elijah Mitchell
  • DL Mike Danna
Mike Dann
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • OL Hunter Nourzad
  • WR Jason Brownlee
  • DL Brodric Martin

Baltimore Ravens

  • OLB Kyle Van Noy
  • NT Travis Jones
  • CB Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexande
Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs drills during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
  • S Reuben Lowery
  • RB Keaton Mitchell
  • FB Patrick Ricard
  • OT Carson Vinson

Breaking news from Chiefs Kingdom is free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on Chris Jones’ late arrival by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI