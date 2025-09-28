Chiefs, Ravens Announce Inactives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No news is good news for the Chiefs.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones was not listed among the inactives, meaning the Chiefs expect him to arrive from his aunt’s funeral in time for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens (CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) on Sunday afternoon.
The All-Pro defensive tackle also didn’t receive a late questionable designation, but whether he arrives in time for warmups is certainly questionable according to insider Jeff Darlington.
The other big name not on the Chiefs’ list is wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who’s expected to return to his starting role in the Kansas City offense. Worthy has missed all but the first three plays of the season since a friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce in Brazil.
Worthy (dislocated shoulder, torn labrum) didn’t appear restricted in his movement during the early periods when media were allowed to view practice over the last two weeks.
Starting defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) will miss their second straight games.
On Baltimore’s side, the Ravens placed Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve Saturday and will play the Chiefs without their entire starting defensive line.
Head coach John Harbaugh already ruled out Madubuike earlier in the week. The Ravens are also missing their other two starters in that front, nose tackle Travis Jones (knee) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle), a Texas Tech teammate of Patrick Mahomes.
Also inactive for Baltimore are cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf). Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed practice time this week with an ankle injury, is active.
One development to watch as Sunday’s game unfolds is the return of Baltimore tight end Isiah Likely, who fell an inch shy of catching a game-tying touchdown on the final play the last time Baltimore visited Kansas City (the 2024 season opener). The explosive tight end is active and expected to make his 2025 debut.
Likely sustained a foot early in training camp and missed the season’s first three weeks, but progressed through practice this week.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
- DB Kristian Fulton
- TE Jared Wiley
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- DL Mike Danna
- OL Hunter Nourzad
- WR Jason Brownlee
- DL Brodric Martin
Baltimore Ravens
- OLB Kyle Van Noy
- NT Travis Jones
- CB Jaire Alexander
- S Reuben Lowery
- RB Keaton Mitchell
- FB Patrick Ricard
- OT Carson Vinson
